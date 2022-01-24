Katrina Kaif Shares A Glimpse Of Her 'Happy Place' And No, It Is Not Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her very own 'happy place' and before you rack your brains, it is not her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal. The actress shared some pictures of herself chilling in the Maldives, calling it her happy place. Considering that the destination is the favourite getaway for all the Bollywood A-listers, it is hardly a surprise that Katrina chose this as her happy place.

Talking about the same, Katrina Kaif can be seen chilling against the backdrop of the sea in the stunning pictures. The Mere Brother Ki Dulhan actress can be seen wearing a stylish striped green and white knotted crop-top that makes way for the perfect beachy attire. Katrina has paired up the look with floral-printed green and white shorts.

The actress lets her lovely hair loose making her look like a visual delight. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress can also be seen flaunting her engagement ring in the picture. Katrina Kaif captioned the same stating, "#MyHappyPlace" along with leaving a green heart, coconut tree, waves and a sunshine emoji. Take a look at the pictures.

It was earlier reported that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had headed off to the Maldives for a quick honeymoon after tying the knot in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is on a roll when it comes to her professional forefront too. The Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya actress will be seen in the much-awaited espionage flick, Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan. She also started shooting for the film, Merry Christmas alongside South sensation Vijay Sethupathi some time back.

Apart from this, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the horror-comedy movie, Bhoot Police. The Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani actress will be sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the movie. Katrina will then be seen in the awaited girl squad film, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The movie will be helmed by Farhan Akhtar. A few days back, it was reported that the movie might also have a cameo role by her husband Vicky Kaushal.