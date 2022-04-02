KL Rahul Opens Up About Girlfriend Athiya Shetty's Father Suniel Shetty; Says He's Obsessed With Cricket

KL Rahul, the renowned cricketer is in a relationship with Athiya Shetty, the popular actress, and daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. In a recent interview given to Gaurav Kapoor on Breakfast With Champions, KL Rahul opened up about Suniel Shetty and his love for cricket. According to the cricketer, the senior actor is 'borderline-obsessed' with the sport.

"He's not just a fan. He understands the game really well. He is borderline obsessed," said KL Rahul who spoke fondly about his rumoured girlfriend's father. Interestingly, the cricketer also revealed that he has had his share of arguments with Suniel Shetty over cricket.

"We do have some conversations, arguments sometimes, disagreements too. He talks sense because he understands the game. He tells me, 'You are not fit enough. You are getting injured. There's a reason for that. You are not eating healthy.' He's all about the healthy lifestyle, training," revealed Rahul.

Suniel Shetty Quashes Rumours Of Athiya-KL Rahul And Ahan-Tania's Wedding

In the interview, the cricketer also opened up about how Suneil Shetty inspires him to stay fit and healthy. "You look at him at 60-61. He's as fit as anybody else. He can do it at 60, I don't see why I can't do it. I can't find any reason. Rather I shouldn't find any reason," stated KL Rahul.

Athiya Shetty Conceptualizes Rumoured Beau KL Rahul's Picture In This Delightful BTS Click

To the unversed, KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are said to be in a serious relationship for the last couple of years. Even though both the cricketer and actress have not admitted to their relationship so far, their social media PDA proves that they are a couple. With KL Rahul opening about Suneil Shetty in Breakfast With Champions, it is confirmed that he is indeed serious about Athiya, and shares a warm bond with her family too.