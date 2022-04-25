Mrunal Thakur On Being Called 'Matka' By Trolls: When Someone Called Me The Indian Kardashian, I Was So Happy

Actress Mrunal Thakur is not one of those actresses who get easily offended by trolls. Her positive mindset towards her body is enough to shoo away any kind of negativity coming from trolls on social media. In her recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Mrunal opened up about being called 'matka' because of her voluptuous figure and said that she does not feel bad about her body.

"First of all, it is not necessary to have a zero figure. What I feel is important is to have a fit, not an unhealthy body. Then it depends on what body type you have. We all have different body types," said Thakur.

She further said that she has a pear-shaped body and even if she starts losing weight, she will still have that shape.

She said, "My briefing was always like, 'Mrunal, you need to cut down from your lower body.' But excuse me, that's my body type. If I cut down -- I start losing weight from my face, then my upper body and then it would reach my lower body - I will still have that shape. So rather than people calling me matka and me feeling bad, I take a lot of pride in it."

She further revealed that when she was in the US, people told her that a lot of women pay to get that body.

"When someone called me the Indian Kardashian, I was so happy that yes we need to celebrate. And now I have the confidence to post a picture and I just want to make sure that these trolls do not affect me," asserted Mrunal.

She went on to add that she wants to raise her voice against body shaming because there are many girls who have the same body type as she does. And she just wants to normalise it and tell them that it's okay to have a pear-shaped body.

"If they have that 'matka' shaped body, then own it, f***ing own it," concluded the Jersey actress.