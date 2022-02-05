Nora Fatehi Reveals Reason Behind Her Short Exit From Instagram; 'There Was An Attempted Hack'

Netizens were recently shocked when Nora Fatehi suddenly disappeared from Instagram. When fans tried to visit her profile, it showed 'content not available' error. This lead to various speculations on social media about her abrupt exit from the platform. However later, her fans breathed a sigh of relief when she returned to Instagram after hours of absence from social media.

She took to her Instagram stories to reveal the reason behind her sudden disappearance from the social media platform. The actress revealed that her account was apparently hacked which is why she had to take a short break.

Nora released an official statement which read, "Sorry guys there was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since the morning! thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out quickly!"

The 'Dilbar' actress's last post was about her trip to an animal reserve in Dubai where she spent some quality time with white lions. She had shared a video in which she is seen feeding a lion by following a specific technique. She had called it a surreal experience which she will remember forever.

Nora Fatehi is known to be quite active on Instagram. She regularly treats fans with pictures from her various photoshoots and even posts her dance videos which receive a lot of love from her fans. She has 37.6 million followers on Instagram. Her bio there reads, "Actress, Performer, Singer/Self taught dancer, Producer."

Known for her impeccable dance skills, Nora has featured in many popular songs like 'Manohari' (Baahubali: The Beginning), 'Dilbar' (Satyameva Jayate), 'Kamariya' (Stree) amongst others. She was last seen in 'Kusu Kusu' song from Satyameva Jayate 2.