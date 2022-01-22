    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogacy; Say 'We Are Overjoyed'

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now proud parents to a baby via surrogacy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share this happy news with her fans.

      priyanka-nick

      She shared a note that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Her singer-husband Nick Jonas also posted the same message on his Instagram page.

      Parineeti Chopra Talks About The Best Advice She Received From Priyanka ChopraParineeti Chopra Talks About The Best Advice She Received From Priyanka Chopra

      Have a look at Priyanka's post.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

      As soon as Priyanka Chopra shared this good news on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the new parents from all nooks and corners. Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas ❤️ ... best news ever !!!" VJ Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Congratulations!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️." "Congratsssssssssss ❤️," read Katrina Kaif's comment. Zoya Akhtar dropped two heart emoticons on Priyanka's post. Lara Dutta commented, "Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️."

      Priyanka Chopra's New Year Celebrations With Nick Jonas Is All About Love And TogethernessPriyanka Chopra's New Year Celebrations With Nick Jonas Is All About Love And Togetherness

      In her recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka had talked about her plans of starting a family and said, "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

      Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, India in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. Since then, the duo has been serving major couple goals with their red carpet appearances and social media PDA.

      Recently Priyanka sparked off divorce rumours when she dropped 'Jonas' from her Instagram handle. However, she and her mother Madhu Chopra quashed all those speculations.

      Comments
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X