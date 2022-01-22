Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Welcome Baby Via Surrogacy; Say 'We Are Overjoyed'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are now proud parents to a baby via surrogacy. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share this happy news with her fans.

She shared a note that read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Her singer-husband Nick Jonas also posted the same message on his Instagram page.

Have a look at Priyanka's post.

As soon as Priyanka Chopra shared this good news on social media, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the new parents from all nooks and corners. Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations @priyankachopra @nickjonas ❤️ ... best news ever !!!" VJ Anusha Dandekar wrote, "Congratulations!!! 😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️." "Congratsssssssssss ❤️," read Katrina Kaif's comment. Zoya Akhtar dropped two heart emoticons on Priyanka's post. Lara Dutta commented, "Congratulations!!! ❤️❤️."

In her recent interview with Vanity Fair magazine, Priyanka had talked about her plans of starting a family and said, "They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had tied the knot at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Rajasthan, India in December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals. Since then, the duo has been serving major couple goals with their red carpet appearances and social media PDA.

Recently Priyanka sparked off divorce rumours when she dropped 'Jonas' from her Instagram handle. However, she and her mother Madhu Chopra quashed all those speculations.