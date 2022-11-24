Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhat Name Their Daughter Raha; Chosen By Wise And Wonderful Dadi

November 6th was a significant day for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as they welcomed a bundle of joy into their family, a cute baby girl. Ever since their daughter was born, social media and the entertainment industry have been waiting anxiously to know what to call the newest member of the Kapoor and Bhatt family. Well, the wait is over folks, as the couple finally revealed the name of their daughter along with all the meanings behind it.

Many names were considered for the new Kapoor. Some reports said that her name will be a tribute to her grandfather and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. In the middle, a clip went viral where Alia Bhatt went to a reality show and said that if she has a daughter, she will name her Alma. Fortunately, all speculations were put to rest by none other than the baby's grandmom Neetu Kapoor as she gave Ranbir and Alia's daughter the name, Raha.

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a post where she is seen holding her baby with beau Ranbir. On the opposite wall, there is a baby-sized UNICEF football jersey that bears the baby's name Raha. Along with the pic, Alia shared a caption that wrote, "The name Raha(chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings.... Raha, in its purest form means divine path, in Swahili, she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic, peace. It also means happiness, freedom, &bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! (heart emoji). Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun. (sun emoji X 3)."

Many celebrities and netizens who read the post were all hearts for the name the couple and the granny picked. Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Raha Kapoor can I hold you(heart emoji) can't wait(heart emoji)." One netizen gave another meaning to the name and said, "interestingly, it is also rah-a; to stay or stayed. The abode of strong essence, the womb space of the lotid, Therein the midst, a secret beautiful bowl, the origin of all one's self, an abode of perfectly pure awakened omniscience, beautiful divine power. The innately pure one, Raha. May the gods bless her thus. A unique, unusual name chase by dadi(clap emoji X 3)"

Alia delivered the baby Raha at HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Girgaon. The couple was accompanied by their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. The couple then took to Instagram after the surgery and posted a photo announcing Raha Kapoor's arrival.