Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Paycheck Of Rs 250; 'I Went To My Mother's Room & Put It On Her Feet'

Before making his big screen debut opposite Sonam Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2005, Ranbir Kapoor assisted in the making of Prem Granth (1997) and his late father Rishi Kapoor's directorial debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999).

In his latest interview with Mashable India, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his first paycheck of Rs 250 and what he did with it. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil said that after he received it for Prem Granth, he kept it at his mother Neetu Kapoor's feet 'like a good boy'.

Ranbir said, "My first paycheck was Rs. 250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother's room and I put it on her feet. She looked at it and she started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed."

For the unversed, Prem Granth featured Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shammi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles. Years later, Madhuri shook a leg with Ranbir in a special number 'Ghagra' for Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

In the same interview, Ranbir also talked about his secret Instagram handle and on making it a public account.

The actor opened up saying, "The thing is that I don't post and I have no followers. So what's the point?...I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never. I could make my account public. But as of right now, I am okay. I am doing decently without social media. But like I said never say never."

Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor has two exciting releases in the pipeline- Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.