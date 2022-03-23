Rashmika Mandanna Jets Off To Rishikesh For The Next Shoot Schedule Of Goodbye

Rashmika
Mandanna
has
been
much
in
talks
for
her
brilliant
performance
in
Pushpa.
The
audience
has
been
waiting
for
her
next
release
for
a
long
time
and
the
good
news
dropped
in
when
the
actress
was
caught
up
at
the
Mumbai
airport
while
heading
for
the
shoot
of
Goodbye
in
Rishikesh.
Recently,
the
shutterbug
at
the
airport
captured
Rashmika
jetting
off
from
Mumbai
as
she
was
heading
to
take
a
flight
for
Rishikesh
for
the
next
shoot
schedule
of
'Goodbye'.
The
actress
eventually
stopped
and
posed
for
the
camera
and
has
also
been
seen
mimicking
the
'Pushpa
Raj
style'
while
having
a
cute
conversation
with
the
media
people.