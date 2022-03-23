Rashmika Mandanna Jets Off To Rishikesh For The Next Shoot Schedule Of Goodbye

Rashmika Mandanna has been much in talks for her brilliant performance in Pushpa. The audience has been waiting for her next release for a long time and the good news dropped in when the actress was caught up at the Mumbai airport while heading for the shoot of Goodbye in Rishikesh.

Recently, the shutterbug at the airport captured Rashmika jetting off from Mumbai as she was heading to take a flight for Rishikesh for the next shoot schedule of 'Goodbye'. The actress eventually stopped and posed for the camera and has also been seen mimicking the 'Pushpa Raj style' while having a cute conversation with the media people.

The actress kept her look very casual at the airport by wearing a denim jumpsuit with the sunglasses having her black mask on.

The actress has some big releases coming up like Mission Majnu where she will be seen with Sidharth Malhotra. In Goodbye she will see sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan.

(Video credits - Bollywood Now)