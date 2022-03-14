Rayyan Siddiqui’s Journey Of Revamping The Entertainment Industry

Breaking societal norms and making your path especially at the age of 19 isn't everyone's forte and Rayyan Siddiqui knows this better than anyone else. Being India's youngest creative producer with the film Client No.7 by ULLU Originals is no less than achieving a milestone. Now not only he is a renowned creative producer, but he is also a reputed executive producer who has worked with several brands and helped them to achieve their professional goals.

Acting in several short films & web series allowed Rayyan to gain experiential knowledge about the industry and what works best for the audience. Soon enough, the talented personality came up with his own production company named Enreel Films & Entertainment under which several talented celebrities are signed up. On asking further about the upcoming projects, he says, "We are aware of the audience's expectations from us & we can assure the audience that we are working on some great scripts with some amazing celebrities."



Not only Rayyan has worked the majority of his professional career on set but he has also made his mark on social media. Teaming up with several influencers as freelancers allowed him to connect to his audiences and enhance his personality. He says, "Our social media presence plays a huge role in our career as a public figure and that's a fact. Working with influencers allowed me to reach out to my fans and know their perspective with more clarity."

Rayyan Siddiqui firmly believes that this industry is welcoming to anyone who has a knack for entertainment and dares to break stereotypes & experiment with roles. "Today's audience is expecting scripts with which they can relate on a personal level. Giving your best on those kinds of scripts is challenging but any person with determination and patience can excel in this field in no time."

Rayyan Siddiqui is still striving hard to work on his craft every single day. Aware of the competition which is rising exponentially with each passing day, Rayyan is all set to give a tough competition in the upcoming days & revamp the Entertainment Industry. No matter how challenging things might get in this industry, his extensive knowledge in this field will always keep him ahead of others.