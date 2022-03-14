Rayyan Siddiqui’s Journey Of Revamping The Entertainment Industry
Breaking societal norms and making your path especially at the age of 19 isn't everyone's forte and Rayyan Siddiqui knows this better than anyone else. Being India's youngest creative producer with the film Client No.7 by ULLU Originals is no less than achieving a milestone. Now not only he is a renowned creative producer, but he is also a reputed executive producer who has worked with several brands and helped them to achieve their professional goals.
Acting
in
several
short
films
&
web
series
allowed
Rayyan
to
gain
experiential
knowledge
about
the
industry
and
what
works
best
for
the
audience.
Soon
enough,
the
talented
personality
came
up
with
his
own
production
company
named
Enreel
Films
&
Entertainment
under
which
several
talented
celebrities
are
signed
up.
On
asking
further
about
the
upcoming
projects,
he
says,
"We
are
aware
of
the
audience's
expectations
from
us
&
we
can
assure
the
audience
that
we
are
working
on
some
great
scripts
with
some
amazing
celebrities."
Not only Rayyan has worked the majority of his professional career on set but he has also made his mark on social media. Teaming up with several influencers as freelancers allowed him to connect to his audiences and enhance his personality. He says, "Our social media presence plays a huge role in our career as a public figure and that's a fact. Working with influencers allowed me to reach out to my fans and know their perspective with more clarity."
Rayyan Siddiqui firmly believes that this industry is welcoming to anyone who has a knack for entertainment and dares to break stereotypes & experiment with roles. "Today's audience is expecting scripts with which they can relate on a personal level. Giving your best on those kinds of scripts is challenging but any person with determination and patience can excel in this field in no time."
Rayyan Siddiqui is still striving hard to work on his craft every single day. Aware of the competition which is rising exponentially with each passing day, Rayyan is all set to give a tough competition in the upcoming days & revamp the Entertainment Industry. No matter how challenging things might get in this industry, his extensive knowledge in this field will always keep him ahead of others.