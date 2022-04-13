Remo D'Souza On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Wedding: They Make The Best-Looking Pair

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot tomorrow in the presence of family members and close friends. Amid all the hullabaloo around their wedding, choreographer-turned-director Remo D'souza spoke about Ranbir and Alia and said that they make the best-looking pair.

While speaking about their sizzling chemistry, Remo said that Ranbir and Alia have the best chemistry, both on and off screen.

He extended his best wishes to the couple and told Times Of India, "And now that they are getting married, I can officially say that they make the best-looking pair. You can make that out on screen when they look at each other and in real life when they hold one another together. It was beautiful to shoot with them."

He also boasted about Ranbir and Alia's professionalism and said that he is yet to see a better set of actors than them. He said that not only they get their timing right, always, they were amazing on the sets too. They would hang with the whole team together and they wouldn't tear themselves away from the gang.

"And when they were at work, they were only working. They know how to keep work away from what they share in real life," averred the ABCD director.

Remo who choreographed a chunk of Brahmastra's song, which Ayan Mukerji unveiled today on his Instagram page, told Times Of India, "I didn't travel this time when they were wrapping up. Ayan shot it himself since it was more story-based than choreography-led. The song is just a travelling number between both of them, going through the bylanes of Varanasi. It's a string of moments, which are all story-based, taking their equation forward."