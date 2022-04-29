Shabaash Mithu: Tappsee Pannu's Film To Hit Big Screen On July 15

Viacom18 Studios' Shabaash Mithu, is set to hit the silver screen on 15th July, 2022! Tapsee Pannu essays the role of iconic cricketer, Mithali Dorai Raj. The celebrated skipper of the Indian Women's Cricket Team has a career spanning 23 years, 7 consecutive 50s in ODIs and has led India in 4 World Cups. The story tracks her journey from being an 8 year old girl with a dream to becoming a cricketing legend.

Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: The Legendary Actor's Every Unforgettable Movie Photos

Pannu, who essays the role of Raj, shared the new release date of the movie in a post on Twitter. "There is nothing more powerful than a girl with a dream and a plan to realise it! This is a story of one such girl who chased her dream with a bat in this 'Gentleman's Game' #ShabaashMithu The Unheard Story Of Women In Blue will be in cinemas on 15th July 2022," the 34-year-old actor wrote on Twitter.

The cricketer has a career spanning 23 years during which she smashed seven consecutive 50s in one-day international matches and led India in four World Cups. "Shabaash Mithu" marks the first theatrical release of Pannu post her 2020 movie "Thappad".

Viacom18 Studios is one of India's finest fully integrated motion picture studios with a legacy of telling extraordinary stories of extraordinary women. It has emerged as a force to reckon with by delivering a string of critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful movies across languages.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji, written by Priya Aven, the much anticipated film is releasing in theatres on 15th July.

(Inputs from PTI)