      JUST IN! Shah Rukh Khan Flaunts Eight-Pack Abs In Latest Instagram Post; Says No One Can Stop Pathaan

      Finally, after a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram page to share his look from his upcoming film Pathaan, which is being helmed by Siddharth Anand. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

      Shah Rukh shared a picture his chiseled body from Pathaan sets, wherein he is seen flaunting his eight-pack abs and boy, his killer look is too hot to handle. Going by the picture, it seems Shah Rukh has undergone gruesome workout regimen to achieve such chiseled look.

      Shah Rukh captioned the picture as, "Shah Rukh agar thoda Rukh bhi gaya toh Pathaan ko kaise rokoge.. Apps aur Abs sab bana dalunga."

      Fans are happy to have witty Shah Rukh back and they are going gaga over his latest Instagram post. Interestingly, within a few minutes of being uploaded on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan's picture received more than two lakhs likes and a myriad of comments.

      Reacting to SRK's picture, a netizen wrote, "@iamsrk bas har hafte ek aisi pic daldeya karo. Meri gym motivation kabhi khtm nahi hogi."

      Another netizen wrote, "A man that refuses to age! ? You look so amazing Shah - an inspiration to us all. Love you."

      One more netizen wrote, "Thank u for making our day. I think em gonna cry!!! SRK IS BACK!"

      Meanwhile, Shah Rukh and Deepika are currently busy with the shooting of Pathaan in Spain. Earlier, several pictures from the sets of Pathaan surfaced on social media, wherein Shah Rukh Khan was seen shirtless while Deepika was seen in a bikini. John was missing from the shooting location because the actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Attack.

      Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

      (Social media posts are unedited.)

      Story first published: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 17:14 [IST]
      X