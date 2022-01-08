Sharvari Recalls Rekha Calling Her After Watching Bunty Aur Babli 2; 'It Was A Really Emotional Moment For Me'

Sharvari made her debut in Bollywood with Yash Raj Films' Bunty Aur Babli 2 which also featured Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While the film failed to mint numbers at the box office, Sharvari's performance as Sonia Rawat aka Babli Junior was appreciated by all.

In a recent interaction with a news portal, the actress revealed that veteran actress Rekha had called her up after watching the film and was all praise for her. Sharvari shared that the diva lauded her screen presence and said that it was a fangirl moment for her.

Sharvari told News18, "After watching my film, Rekhaji called me and said she really loved my performance. She also said that she hasn't seen any actor in a long time who can light up the screen in the way I did. I really couldn't believe that she took out time and called me. It was a really emotional moment for me."

Speaking about how she looks up to the actress, Sharvari continued, "She is someone who I have grown up watching and one of the actors who have inspired me to join this industry. So for me it was like a fangirl moment for me."

In other news, Sharvari has been constantly in news for her rumoured relationship with Vicky Kaushal's brother and actor Sunny Kaushal. However, the actress rubbished these rumours in one of her recent interviews and maintained that they are just good friends. Workwise, Sharvari had earlier exclusively shared with Filmibeat that she will be next seen in a Yash Raj Films' project which will be announced soon this year.