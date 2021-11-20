Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer This Question That Made Saif Ali Khan & Rani Win Rs 25 Lakh?
Amitabh
Bachchan
welcomed
Bunty
Aur
Babli
2
cast
Saif
Ali
Khan,
Rani
Mukerji,
Siddhant
Chaturvedi
and
Sharvari
on
his
game
show
Kaun
Banega
Crorepati
13's
Shandaar
Shukravaar's
episode.
While
Siddhant
and
Sharvari
played
and
won
Rs
20,000,
Saif
and
Rani
managed
to
win
Rs
25
lakh.
The
Bunty
Aur
Babli
2
cast
will
donate
the
winning
amount
to
The
Bandra
Holy
Family
Hospital
for
their
NICU
department,
that
will
help
the
hospital
get
new
equipment
to
take
care
of
the
premature
babies.
Rani
also
revealed
the
reason
to
donate
to
the
cause
and
said
that
her
daughter
was
born
premature.
The 13th question that made Saif and Rani win Rs 25 lakh is: Who among these was the first person from Bengal to win the Bharat Ratna?
The options given were: Pranab Mukherjee, Amartya Sen, Bidhan Chandra Roy and Mother Teresa. The correct answer is Bidhan Chandra Roy. To answer this, Saif and Rani used their second lifeline Ask The Expert.
Some of the questions that Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors faced are as follows:
Q:
Which
of
these
is
a
Hindi
idiom
that
means
'to
harm'
or
'to
cheat'?
A: Chuna Lagana
Q:
Which
of
these
would
complete
the
name
of
this
Maharashtrian
dish
made
of
rice
flour,
wheat,
bajra,
jowar
or
gram
flour:
"....
Peeth"?
A: Thali
Q:
Brogues,
Moccasins,
Debies
and
Oxfords
are
all
types
of
what?
A: Shoes
Q:
In
the
video
game
Angry
Birds,
what
do
players
use
to
launch
angry
birds
at
pigs?
A: Slingshot
Q:
The
policemen
from
which
of
these
Indian
cities
wear
white
uniforms
instead
of
khaki?
A: Kolkata
Q:
Who
is
this
actor,
seen
in
this
photograph
with
Mahatma
Gandhi?
A: Charlie Chaplin.
Q:
This
cricketer
led
to
his
team
to
win
which
of
these
ICC
trophies?
A: ICC Test Championship 2021.
Q:
Who
was
the
youngest
person
ever
to
win
an
Academy
Award?
A: Tatum O'Neal.
Q:
The
Jagatjit
Palace
in
Kapurthala,
now
a
Sainik
School,
was
modeled
on
which
palace?
A: Palace of Versailles, France.