Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Can You Answer This Question That Made Saif Ali Khan & Rani Win Rs 25 Lakh?

Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari on his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's Shandaar Shukravaar's episode. While Siddhant and Sharvari played and won Rs 20,000, Saif and Rani managed to win Rs 25 lakh. The Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast will donate the winning amount to The Bandra Holy Family Hospital for their NICU department, that will help the hospital get new equipment to take care of the premature babies. Rani also revealed the reason to donate to the cause and said that her daughter was born premature.



The 13th question that made Saif and Rani win Rs 25 lakh is: Who among these was the first person from Bengal to win the Bharat Ratna?

The options given were: Pranab Mukherjee, Amartya Sen, Bidhan Chandra Roy and Mother Teresa. The correct answer is Bidhan Chandra Roy. To answer this, Saif and Rani used their second lifeline Ask The Expert.

Some of the questions that Bunty Aur Babli 2 actors faced are as follows:

Q: Which of these is a Hindi idiom that means 'to harm' or 'to cheat'?

A: Chuna Lagana

Q: Which of these would complete the name of this Maharashtrian dish made of rice flour, wheat, bajra, jowar or gram flour: ".... Peeth"?

A: Thali

Q: Brogues, Moccasins, Debies and Oxfords are all types of what?

A: Shoes

Q: In the video game Angry Birds, what do players use to launch angry birds at pigs?

A: Slingshot

Q: The policemen from which of these Indian cities wear white uniforms instead of khaki?

A: Kolkata

Q: Who is this actor, seen in this photograph with Mahatma Gandhi?

A: Charlie Chaplin.

Q: This cricketer led to his team to win which of these ICC trophies?

A: ICC Test Championship 2021.

Q: Who was the youngest person ever to win an Academy Award?

A: Tatum O'Neal.

Q: The Jagatjit Palace in Kapurthala, now a Sainik School, was modeled on which palace?

A: Palace of Versailles, France.