Top Josh Hindi Content Creators Meet Khuda Haafiz 2 Stars Vidyut Jammwal And Shivaleeka Oberoi

      Dailyhunt's short video app Josh, has given the audience plenty of reasons to love it. From delivering engaging viral videos in multiple languages and genres to teaming up with some of the biggest brands in the country to make some smashing content, the app has always pushed the boundaries.

      Within a short period of time, the pool of new talent on this app has left an indelible impression on the audience's minds by showcasing their most creative side.

      Besides helping the creators to grow, Josh also makes sure to treat them with starry surprises which includes meet-and-greet sessions with some of the biggest celebrities.

      Recently, two Josh creators from the Hindi community got an opportunity to meet Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi, the stars of the upcoming Bollywood movie, Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2: Agni Pariksha.

      The names of the two Josh Hindi creators who bagged this golden chance are as follows-

      1. Aditya Jakhar

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/25aa5d03-ce2d-4580-9df8-a042cf340e3f?u=0x4f8ffe95f270fcd4

      2. MJ Salman Khan Dancer

      https://share.myjosh.in/profile/4a691de0-aaeb-4143-9ec0-fbd20886a824

      The smashing meet-and-greet session took place at Le Meridien, Connaught Place, Delhi where the two selected Josh creators had a whale of a time. Besides clicking pictures with Vidyut and Shivaleeka, the duo also created some interesting content on their film's dialogues and songs at the venue. At the end of the day, they returned home with happy faces and some good memories.

      Want to be a part of such cool meetup? Then, join Josh app right away.

      Story first published: Thursday, July 7, 2022, 11:28 [IST]
