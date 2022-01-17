Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar Celebrate 21 Years Of Marriage, Says If They Met Today He'd Call Her Bhabhi Ji

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna revealed the conversation she had with her husband Akshay Kumar on her 21st wedding anniversary. The two clocked in their 21st wedding anniversary on Monday (January 17) and are currently holidaying in Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park along with their daughter Nitara.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Twinkle shared a candid picture of the duo outdoors at a restaurant engrossed in a conversation. In the picture, Akshay can be seen wearing a yellow hoodie, paired it with dark coloured pants and a black cap. Meanwhile, Twinkle wore a beige sweater with a matching scarf and blue denim.

She captioned the post as, "On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat. Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don't know if I would even talk to you. Him: I would definitely talk to you. Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out? Him: No, I would say, 'Bhabhi ji (sister-in-law), how is Bhai Sahab (brother), kids fine? Ok, Namaste.' #21yearsoflaughter," she added. Take a look at the post,

While a lot of fans took to the comments section, filmmaker Karan Johar dropped a laughing and several red heart emojis. Actress Amrita Arora also wrote, "Happy 21." She also added laughing and red heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Akshay also shared a glimpse of their weekend with his daughter. The father-daughter duo in the video clip can be seen spending time with cows, feeding and petting them. He captioned the post in Hindi praising the smell of the soil and reminiscing the cool breeze of the trees. "Visiting the beautiful Ranthambore National Park. Thank God every day for incredible places like this," he added.

For the unversed, Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001, at a private ceremony in the presence of friends and family. The couple parent two children--son Aarav and daughter Nitara.