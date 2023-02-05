Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara’s Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony Today, Bigg Boss 16 Last Ration Task

The
month
of
love
has
begun
on
a
great
note
as
the
entertainment
industry
is
buzzing
with
some
interesting
gossip
about
one
of
the
most
loved
couples
in
town.
We
are
talking
about
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani.
The
power
couple
is
set
to
tie
the
knot
on
February
6.
Interestingly,
the
lovebirds
will
be
having
their
mehendi
and
sangeet
ceremony
today.
On
the
other
hand,
Bigg
Boss
16
will
witness
its
last
ration
task
during
the
finale
week
and
more.
Check
out
all
the
big
news
from
the
tinselvile
here:
-
Feb
5,
2023
10:12
AM
Kamya
Punjabi
Hails
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
As
She
Gets
Evicted
From
Bigg
Boss
16
As
Sumbul
Touqeer
Khan
has
been
eliminated
from
Bigg
Boss
16,
Kamya
Punjabi
penned
a
sweet
note
for
her
and
wrote
that
she
has
won
hearts.
-
Feb
5,
2023
9:31
AM
Shalin
Bhanot
&
Shiv
Thakare
Lock
Horns
During
Ration
Task
As
Bigg
Boss
16
is
set
to
witness
its
last
ration
task,
Shiv
Thakare
and
Shalin
Bhanot
will
be
seen
getting
into
an
ugly
tiff
over
giving
positions
to
each
other
according
to
their
contribution
to
the
game.
-
Feb
5,
2023
8:56
AM
Sidharthary
Malhotra
&
Kiara
Advani's
Mehendi
Ceremony
To
Take
Place
Today
Sidharth
Malhotra
and
Kiara
Advani,
who
will
be
tying
the
knot
on
February
6,
they
will
reportedly
be
having
their
mehendi
and
sangeet
ceremony
today
in
Jaisalmer
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 8:47 [IST]