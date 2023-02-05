    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Entertainment LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara’s Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony Today, Bigg Boss 16 Last Ration Task

    The first Sunday of this month has come up with several big news from tinselvile & it's keeping us on our toes. From Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani’s mehendi & sangeet ceremony to Bigg Boss 16's last ration task & more
    By
    |
    Ent LIVE Updates: Sidharth-Kiara’s Mehendi & Sangeet Today

    The month of love has begun on a great note as the entertainment industry is buzzing with some interesting gossip about one of the most loved couples in town. We are talking about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The power couple is set to tie the knot on February 6. Interestingly, the lovebirds will be having their mehendi and sangeet ceremony today. On the other hand, Bigg Boss 16 will witness its last ration task during the finale week and more. Check out all the big news from the tinselvile here:

    • Feb 5, 2023 10:12 AM
      Kamya Punjabi Hails Sumbul Touqeer Khan As She Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss 16

      As Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 16, Kamya Punjabi penned a sweet note for her and wrote that she has won hearts.

    • Feb 5, 2023 9:31 AM
      Shalin Bhanot & Shiv Thakare Lock Horns During Ration Task

      As Bigg Boss 16 is set to witness its last ration task, Shiv Thakare and Shalin Bhanot will be seen getting into an ugly tiff over giving positions to each other according to their contribution to the game.

    • Feb 5, 2023 8:56 AM
      Sidharthary Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Mehendi Ceremony To Take Place Today

      Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who will be tying the knot on February 6, they will reportedly be having their mehendi and sangeet ceremony today in Jaisalmer

    Comments
    Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 8:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2023
    More BOLLYWOOD Stories
    Latest Stories
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    X