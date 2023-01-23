KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty To Celebrate Their Wedding With Grand Reception In Mumbai; Deets Inside

Bollywood's
first
big,
fat
wedding
is
taking
place
today.
Actress
Athiya
Shetty
is
all
set
to
get
hitched
to
her
longtime
cricketer
boyfriend
KL
Rahul
on
January
23
in
Khandala
at
Suniel
Shetty's
lavish
villa.
The
couple
will
enter
the
nuptials
in
just
a
few
minutes
and
are
said
to
pose
for
the
media
stationed
outside
their
wedding
venue.
As
fans
eagerly
wait
to
see
a
glimpse
of
the
bride
and
groom,
we
have
a
few
details
about
their
reception.
KL
RAHUL
AND
ATHIYA
SHETTY
GRAND
RECEPTION
According
to
reports,
Atiya
and
KL
Rahul
will
throw
a
grand
reception
for
their
friends
from
the
film
and
cricket
fraternities.
After
tying
the
knot
today,
the
star
couple
will
host
the
reception
sometime
later
in
Mumbai.
Reportedly,
the
reception
will
be
a
star-studded
affair,
and
almost
3000
guests
are
invited,
which
also
includes
politicians
and
some
top
businessmen.
It
is
also
reported
that
KL
Rahul's
family
will
also
host
a
party
for
their
friends
and
relatives
in
Bengaluru.
The
date
and
time
of
the
reception
have
not
been
revealed
yet,
while
the
guest
list
has
also
been
kept
under
wraps,
creating
more
curiosity
around
the
wedding.
Meanwhile,
the
couple
has
imposed
a
no-phone
policy
inside
the
wedding
venue.
A
haldi
and
mehndi
ceremony
was
held
on
January
22,
while
the
wedding
will
take
place
among
close
friends
and
family.
ATHIYA-KL
RAHUL'S
WEDDING
GUEST
LIST
As
per
reports,
the
star
couple's
intimate
wedding
will
be
attended
by
only
100
guests,
including
Salman
Khan,
Shah
Rukh
Khan,
Jackie
Shroff,
MS
Dhoni,
Virat
Kohli,
and
Anushka
Sharma,
as
well
as
Akshay
Kumar
and
other
close
friends
of
Suniel
Shetty.
Actor
Tiger
Shroff's
sister,
Krishna
Shroff,
and
celebrity
photographer
Rohan
Shreshta
were
also
photographed
at
the
wedding
venue.
Keeping
traditions
in
mind,
the
guests
will
be
served
an
elaborate
south
Indian
spread
on
banana
leaves
while,
following
the
wedding
rituals,
Rahul
and
Athiya
will
pose
for
the
paparazzi.
