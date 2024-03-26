Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Time: Here’s When Trailer Of Akshay-Tiger’s Film Will Be Out Today

Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Trailer
Release
Time:
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
are
among
the
biggest
action
stars
in
the
industry
and
there
are
no
second
thoughts
about
it.
The
duo
have
often
won
millions
of
hearts
with
their
breathtaking
stunts
on
screen
and
left
the
jaws
dropped.
So
when
they
collaborated
for
the
first
time
for
Bade
Miyan
Chota
Miyan,
the
fans
couldn't
keep
calm.
Helmed
by
Ali
Abbas
Zafar,
the
movie
is
one
of
the
most
anticipated
action
thriller.
And
while
it
is
expected
to
be
a
double
dhamaka,
the
teaser
and
songs
have
already
got
everyone
excited.
Needless
to
say,
the
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
for
the
trailer
of
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan.
As
it
was
reported
that
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
trailer
will
be
out
on
March
26,
fans
have
been
speculative
about
the
trailer
release
time.
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
Trailer
Release
Time
As
per
a
recent
update,
the
trailer
of
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff
starrer
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
out
at
12:42
PM
today.
To
note,
the
action
thriller
also
features
Manushi
Chhillar
and
Alaya
F
in
the
lead
along
with
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Sonakshi
Sinha
and
Ronit
Bose
Roy.
The
movie
is
set
to
hit
the
theatres
on
Eid
on
April
10
this
year.
Interestingly,
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
will
be
having
a
box
office
clash
with
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan.
Talking
about
the
clash,
Ajay
stated,
"I
won't
call
it
a
clash.
I
would
never
want
2
films
to
release
together
for
obvious
reasons
of
both
films
suffering
in
terms
of
collections
but,
there
are
certain
situations
wherein
you
don't
have
a
choice
but
to
release
your
film
with
another
film.
Such
things
are
sometimes
not
under
our
control.
Both
the
films
belong
to
different
genres.
Akshay,
I
and
everyone
is
like
a
family
and
we
are
best
of
friends.
We
don't
look
at
it
like
a
clash,
our
perspective
is
different.
For
us,
it's
a
big
weekend,
a
festival
time
which
will
surely
benefit
our
film.
And
I
hope,
rather
I'm
confident
that
both
the
films
will
do
good
business"