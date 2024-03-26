Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Time: Here’s When Trailer Of Akshay-Tiger’s Film Will Be Out Today

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Time: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are among the biggest action stars in the industry and there are no second thoughts about it. The duo have often won millions of hearts with their breathtaking stunts on screen and left the jaws dropped. So when they collaborated for the first time for Bade Miyan Chota Miyan, the fans couldn't keep calm. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the movie is one of the most anticipated action thriller.

And while it is expected to be a double dhamaka, the teaser and songs have already got everyone excited. Needless to say, the fans have been eagerly waiting for the trailer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As it was reported that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer will be out on March 26, fans have been speculative about the trailer release time.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Release Time

As per a recent update, the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be out at 12:42 PM today. To note, the action thriller also features Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F in the lead along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Bose Roy.

The movie is set to hit the theatres on Eid on April 10 this year. Interestingly, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will be having a box office clash with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Talking about the clash, Ajay stated, "I won't call it a clash. I would never want 2 films to release together for obvious reasons of both films suffering in terms of collections but, there are certain situations wherein you don't have a choice but to release your film with another film. Such things are sometimes not under our control. Both the films belong to different genres. Akshay, I and everyone is like a family and we are best of friends. We don't look at it like a clash, our perspective is different. For us, it's a big weekend, a festival time which will surely benefit our film. And I hope, rather I'm confident that both the films will do good business"