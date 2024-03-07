ENT Highlights: Jacqueliene Fernandez’s 17-Storey Building Catches Fire; Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Trailer OUT

The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
Jacqueliene
Fernandez's
17
storey
building
in
Mumbai's
Pali
Hill
caught
fire.
It
was
reported
that
there
were
no
casualties
in
the
incident
On
the
other
hand,
as
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
has
been
creating
a
massive
buzz
in
the
town,
the
makers
are
all
set
to
unveil
the
trailer
of
this
sports
biographical
drama
which
is
based
on
the
Indian
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
who
revolutionized
the
sport
in
India..
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
07,
2024,
7:55
pm
IST
Netizens
Trend
#BastarOn15March
At
No.
1
After
Trailer
Launch
Ever
since
the
trailer
of
'Bastar:
The
Naxal
Story'
has
been
dropped
huge
excitement
has
been
witnessed
among
the
masses.
The
trailer
has
grabbed
the
eyeballs
of
the
audience
and
has
met
with
positive
reception
from
every
corner.
The
audiences
were
eagerly
waiting
to
look
forward
to
the
film
from
the
powerful
trio
of
Vipul
Amrutlal
Shah,
Sudipto
Sen,
and
Adah
Sharma.
The
trailer
has
taken
the
buzz
to
the
next
level
and
has
sparked
the
chatter
around
the
film.
The
blockbuster
response
to
the
trailer
has
not
only
drawn
the
audience's
attention
but
has
also
set
social
media
on
fire.
It
is
well
known
that
the
trailer
is
making
waves
across
the
nation
upon
its
release
and
the
audiences
are
anticipating
its
release.
With
one
week
left
for
the
film's
release
in
cinemas
on
March
15th,
2024
the
fans
and
the
audiences
have
taken
their
excitement
to
social
media
and
have
started
trending
"#BastarOn15March".
The
trend
is
spreading
like
rage
and
is
topping
the
charts
with
the
No.1
position.
Mar
07,
2024,
6:18
pm
IST
Aamir
Khan
Talks
About
Laapataa
Ladies
Being
The
Most
Loved
Film
Of
The
Year
Aamir
Khan
recently
came
LIVE
on
his
social
media
handle
to
interact
with
his
fans.
While
the
superstar
had
a
fun
chat
with
the
fans,
he
also
spoke
about
his
film,
Laapataa
Ladies.
While
speaking
about
the
film,
he
said,
"This
movie
is
an
initiative
for
the
noble
thought
of
beti
bachao
beti
padhao." As
Laapataa
Ladies
serves
the
theme
of
women's
empowerment,
Aamir
Khan
personally
requested
his
fans
to
watch
the
film
on
this
Women's
Day.
He
said,
"We
want
all
the
women
to
watch
the
film
tomorrow
on
Women's
Day."
Mar
07,
2024,
6:10
pm
IST
Ajay
Devgn
Talks
About
Maidaan's
Box
Office
Clash
With
Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan
As
Ajay
Devgn's
Maidaan
is
set
to
witness
a
box
office
clash
with
Akshay
Kumar
and
Tiger
Shroff's
Bade
Miya
Chote
Miyan,
the
Singham
star
opened
up
about
the
same
and
said,
"First
of
all
I
won’t
call
it
a
clash.
If
you
are
calling
it
a
clash,
then
in
your
language
I
wouldn’t
want
two
films
to
release
at
the
same
time.
However,
there
are
certain
obligations
due
to
which
the
films
are
to
be
released.
Both
the
films
are
of
different
genres.
We
all
are
like
a
family,
we
are
friends.
So,
we
are
not
looking
at
it
in
terms
of
a
clash.
We’re
looking
at
it
in
the
terms
that
there
is
a
good
big
weekend,
so
both
the
films
would
perform
well
(at
the
box
office)"
Mar
07,
2024,
4:45
pm
IST
Maidaan
Trailer:
Ajay
Devgn
Gives
A
Perfect
Tribute
To
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
After
creating
immense
buzz
in
the
town,
the
makers
of
Maidaan
have
finally
unveiled
the
trailer
of
this
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
sports
biographical
drama
which
is
a
perfect
tribute
to
the
football
coach
Syed
Abdul
Rahim
under
whose
leadership
the
Indian
football
team
won
the
Asian
Games
in
1951
and
1962.
Radhika
Merchant
Reveals
Why
She
&
Anant
Ambani
Chose
Jamnagar
For
Their
Pre-Wedding
Bash
As
Anant
Ambani
and
Radhika
Merchant's
pre-wedding
bash
managed
to
create
a
buzz
in
the
town,
the
bride
to
be
revealed
why
they
chose
Jamnagar
for
the
event
and
said,
"It
is
also
where
Anant’s
grandmother,
Kokilaben,
was
born
and
truly
where
our
heart
is.
Anant
and
I
both
believe
that
this
is
our
karma
bhoomi
or
land
of
duty"
Mar
07,
2024,
2:15
pm
IST
Makers
Of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
Unveiled
A
New
Motion
Poster
Ever
since
the
makers
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
announced
the
sequel
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2,
they
have
been
constantly
keeping
the
audience
hooked
on
the
new
concept
of
the
film.
While
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
sheds
light
on
love
in
the
times
of
the
camera,
the
sequel
is
arriving
with
a
whole
new
concept
of
love
in
the
digitalized
world.
While
the
first
motion
poster
of
Love
Sex
Aur
Dhokha
2
gave
a
glance
at
its
subject
of
love
and
its
existence
in
the
internet
era,
the
makers
are
here
with
yet
another
intriguing
motion
poster
taking
us
deep
into
another
aspect
of
love
in
the
real
world
and
love
in
the
digitalized
world.
Bold,
engrossing,
and
impactful,
the
motion
poster
describes
the
true
fervor
of
the
film
that
is
going
to
take
the
audience
on
a
journey
from
the
real
world
to
the
digital
world.
Pulkit
Samrat
&
Kriti
Kharbanda's
Wedding
To
Be
A
Four
Day
Affair
As
Pulkit
Samrat
and
Kriti
Kharbanda
are
set
to
tie
the
knot
on
March
13,
it
is
reported
to
be
a
four
day
affair
in
Delhi.
"The
pre-wedding
festivities
will
kickstart
next
Wednesday
(March
13)
and
will
run
till
March
16.
March
15
is
the
day
they
will
become
husband
and
wife.
The
wedding
is
set
to
take
place
in
Delhi,
where
both
the
actors
were
born.
While
Kriti
eventually
moved
to
Bangalore,
Pukit’s
family
still
resides
in
the
national
capital," a
source
reported
told
News18
Showsha
Mar
07,
2024,
10:50
am
IST
Gal
Gadot
Announces
The
Arrival
Of
Fourth
Daughter
With
An
Adorable
Post
Gal
Gadot
took
to
social
media
and
announced
the
arrival
of
her
fourth
daughter
with
a
sweet
post
wherein
she
was
seen
posing
with
the
little
munchkin.
She
captioned
the
image
as,
"My
sweet
girl,
welcome.
The
pregnancy
was
not
easy
and
we
made
it
through.
You
have
brought
so
much
light
into
our
lives,
living
up
to
your
name,
Ori,
which
means
‘my
light’
in
Hebrew.
Our
hearts
are
full
of
gratitude.
Welcome
to
the
house
of
girls..
daddy
is
pretty
cool
too"
Anupam
Kher
Announces
His
Next
Directorial
'Tanvi
The
Great'
National-Award
winning
actor
Anupam
Kher,
has
announced
his
next
directorial
"Tanvi
The
Great," under
his
banner
Anupam
Kher
Studios.
Taking
to
his
social
media
platform,
Anupam
Kher
shared
the
news
of
his
directorial
on
his
birthday,
accompanied
by
a
heartfelt
video
featuring
his
mother,
seeking
her
blessings
as
he
embarks
on
this
new
journey.
He
wrote,
"TANVI
THE
GREAT:
Today,
on
my
birthday
I
proudly
announce
the
name
of
the
film
I
have
decided
to
direct.
Some
stories
find
their
path
and
compel
you
to
share
it
with
the
world!
And
the
best
way
I
thought
to
start
is
by
taking
the
blessings
of
my
mother
in
her
temple
with
my
father’s
pic
blessing
me
too.
Have
been
working
on
this
musical
story
of
#Passion
#Courage
#Innocence
and
#Joy
for
the
last
three
years.
And
finally
starting
shooting
tomorrow
on
the
auspicious
day
of
#Mahashivratri.
Birthday
is
the
best
day
to
CHALLENGE
yourself!
Please
Send
me
your
love,
best
wishes
and
blessings!
Om
Namah
Shivay!
#TanviTheGreat
#Musical
#Film
#Passion
#Courage
@anupamkherstudio"
Fire
Breaks
Out
At
Jacqueliene
Fernandez's
Building
In
Pali
Hill
In
a
shocking
incident,
a
17
storey
building
in
Mumbai's
Pali
Hill,
where
Jacqueliene
Fernandez
resides,
caught
fire.
A
civic
official
told
PTI,
"The
fire
broke
out
in
the
residential
building
situated
on
Nargis
Dutt
Road
at
around
8
PM." Reportedly,
there
were
no
casualties
during
the
unfortunate
incident