Lootcase Movie Review: Kunal Khemmu's Film Lands All The Right Jokes With An Age Old Plot

Kunal Khemmu As Nandan Kumar

It is every middle-class man and woman's dream to luck out and find a bag full of cash with no one to claim it. For Nandan, that dream comes true on a night after a double shift. He makes sure to ask the empty street in almost a whisper, 'Kisska Bag Hai Yeh?" (whose bag is this?), when no one replies he heads home dragging it along with him. Nandan goes on to name the bag, have conversations and even dance with it out of pure joy, all while hiding it from his nosy neighbours and unsuspecting wife, a ‘poojari's beti' who wouldn't accept the unearned money.

Vijay Raaz As Bala

The fun begins to get real when bodies start dropping as the top-notch politician, who was sending the money to another top-notch politician begins to look for the bag. Two rival gangs and a corrupt cop start chasing the bag as soon as they find out about its contents. While no one will rest until the bag is found, Nandan has just one problem, how to spend all the money without being found out.

Gajraj Rao As Minister Patil

The story is predictable from the get-go but the makers don't shy away from it. The screenplay is slow-paced but it's the dialogues that work best for the film. Written by Kapil Sawant and director Rajesh Krishnan, the simple greed centred dark comedy never misses a moment with its comic timing, thanks to the talented cast.

Kunal turns out to be the perfect cast for this 'aam aadmi's' satire. He also manages to play off serious dialogues with a quirky charm. When guns are blowing off and he is asked "Kis gang ke aadmi ho?" all he says is, "Mein Laata ka aadmi hu".

Ranvir Shorey As Inspector Kolte

Though Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, and Gajraj Rao don't get a chance to show off their talent, they do not disappoint. While Vijay Raaz as Bala and Gajraj Rao as Minister Patil will crack you up, Ranvir Shorey as Inspector Kolte brings the little bit of danger and seriousness the film needs.

Overall, Lootcase with an improvised and intelligent script could have turned out to be one of my all-time favourite comedy films but ended up as a one time watch. Yet, such a simple film could mean much more when people are stuck on their couches and just want to be entrained.