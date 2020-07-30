Lootcase Director Rajesh Krishnan Says For Him Kunal Kemmu Is No Less Than Shah Rukh Khan!

Ahead of the release of Lootcase, debutant filmmaker Rajesh Krishnan says he was indeed hurt with Disney+ Hotstar's decision to not invite actor Kunal Kemmu for the virtual press conference to announce the new lineup. The streaming platform snubbed Kunal Kemmu and Vidyut Jammwal, and both the actors had criticised their move on the social media accounts.

Vidyut Jammwal Lashes Out At Disney+ Hotstar For Snubbing Him!

While speaking to a leading daily, Rajesh Krishnan addressed the controversy around his first directorial and said, "First of all, I got to know about it very late. I would have liked to know about this. Would I have liked to see Kunal there? Yes, I would have definitely liked to see him, but look, I'm a debutant filmmaker."

He further said that one can't blame him for expecting the stars and the moon from the producers that he is working with. Rajesh also said, "For me, Kunal is no less than Shah Rukh Khan, You have to see things from my perspective. I would definitely want to see him. I did feel bad about it."

However, Rajesh has no qualms against his producers and said, "I also have enough reason to believe that the film is as important to the producers as it is to us. They gave us as much freedom to make the film as I would like to give them to run the marketing stuff. If I was the producer or the guy financing the film, how I would go about it is a different story. But at this point in time, from what I understand, even if I disagree with what they are doing, I will respect it."

Apart from Kunal Kemmu, the film also features Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey and Gajraj Rao in key roles. Rajesh praised the cast of the film and said that the best thing about these actors is that they put the film on the front before themselves.

Talking about Lootcase, the film is releasing tomorrow (July 31, 2020) on Disney+ Hotstar.