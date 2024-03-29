Crew Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget; Everything To Know About Kareena, Kriti & Tabu’s Heist Comedy

Crew Hit or Flop: National Award winning actress Kriti Sanon has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. And after winning hearts with her performance in Mimi, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya etc, the diva is now making headlines for her recent release Crew which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead. To note, Crew marks Kriti's first collaboration with Tabu and Kareena.

Needless to say, Crew has been one of the most anticipated movies of the year and the teaser, trailer, songs have got the audience excited for this flying heist comedy. Interestingly, now that Crew has hit the theatres, speculations have been rife about how it will fare at the box office. As Crew is expected to have a decent start at the box office, there have been endless speculations about whether it will be a hit or flop, its budget, collection and more.

Crew Budget

This Rajesh Krishnan directorial, which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit has been creating ripples ever since it was announced owing to its stellar cast. According to a report published in NDTV, Crew is made with a budget of Rs 50 crores and is shot in Mumbai, Goa and Abu Dhabi.

Crew Box Office Collection

So far, there has been a massive buzz about Crew making an opening day collection of Rs 6-8 crores. In fact, the heist drama mad a staggering collection of Rs 2.58 crores from the advance booking for the first day.

Crew Box Office Records

To note, Crew will be facing a competition with Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan which conitnues to have a strong hold at the box office even in the third week. However, with a reported collection of Rs 6-8 crores on the opening day, Crew is likely to become Tabu's second highest opener post pandemic after Drishyam 2.

Crew Hit or Flop?

To note, Crew has opened to decent reviews from the fans so far and the audience has been in awe of this interesting heist comedy. From cast to plot and music, everything has left the audience mighty impressed. While Crew is expected to have a decent start at the box office, it needs to surpass its budget to be a true box office hit. It will be interesting to see how it will fare at the box office in the coming days.