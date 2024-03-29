Crew Box Office Collection: Hit or Flop, Budget; Everything To Know About Kareena, Kriti & Tabu’s Heist Comedy

Crew
Hit
or
Flop:
National
Award
winning
actress
Kriti
Sanon
has
proved
her
mettle
time
and
again
on
the
big
screen.
And
after
winning
hearts
with
her
performance
in
Mimi,
Teri
Baaton
Mein
Aisa
Uljha
Jiya
etc,
the
diva
is
now
making
headlines
for
her
recent
release
Crew
which
also
features
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Tabu,
Kapil
Sharma
and
Diljit
Dosanjh
in
the
lead.
To
note,
Crew
marks
Kriti's
first
collaboration
with
Tabu
and
Kareena.
Needless
to
say,
Crew
has
been
one
of
the
most
anticipated
movies
of
the
year
and
the
teaser,
trailer,
songs
have
got
the
audience
excited
for
this
flying
heist
comedy.
Interestingly,
now
that
Crew
has
hit
the
theatres,
speculations
have
been
rife
about
how
it
will
fare
at
the
box
office.
As
Crew
is
expected
to
have
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office,
there
have
been
endless
speculations
about
whether
it
will
be
a
hit
or
flop,
its
budget,
collection
and
more.
This
Rajesh
Krishnan
directorial,
which
has
been
produced
by
Ekta
Kapoor,
Rhea
Kapoor,
Anil
Kapoor
and
Digvijay
Purohit
has
been
creating
ripples
ever
since
it
was
announced
owing
to
its
stellar
cast.
According
to
a
report
published
in
NDTV,
Crew
is
made
with
a
budget
of
Rs
50
crores
and
is
shot
in
Mumbai,
Goa
and
Abu
Dhabi.
Crew
Box
Office
Collection
So
far,
there
has
been
a
massive
buzz
about
Crew
making
an
opening
day
collection
of
Rs
6-8
crores.
In
fact,
the
heist
drama
mad
a
staggering
collection
of
Rs
2.58
crores
from
the
advance
booking
for
the
first
day.
To
note,
Crew
will
be
facing
a
competition
with
Ajay
Devgn
and
R
Madhavan
starrer
Shaitaan
which
conitnues
to
have
a
strong
hold
at
the
box
office
even
in
the
third
week.
However,
with
a
reported
collection
of
Rs
6-8
crores
on
the
opening
day,
Crew
is
likely
to
become
Tabu's
second
highest
opener
post
pandemic
after
Drishyam
2.
Crew
Hit
or
Flop?
To
note,
Crew
has
opened
to
decent
reviews
from
the
fans
so
far
and
the
audience
has
been
in
awe
of
this
interesting
heist
comedy.
From
cast
to
plot
and
music,
everything
has
left
the
audience
mighty
impressed.
While
Crew
is
expected
to
have
a
decent
start
at
the
box
office,
it
needs
to
surpass
its
budget
to
be
a
true
box
office
hit.
It
will
be
interesting
to
see
how
it
will
fare
at
the
box
office
in
the
coming
days.