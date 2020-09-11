Dune Trailer: Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa's Sci-Fi Film Will Make You Miss Big Screen

The Trailer Show Timothee On A Planet Called Arrakis

The trailer follows Timothee Chalamet's character as he sees a futuristic seer, who helps him understand his powers and the ability to see the future. He then follows his father who is taking over a new planet. The seer then tells him that the king will lose his hold and its time for Timothee to take control of the world. Timothee's character often sees Zendaya in his dreams while Jason Momoa comes off as a loyal knight.

Dune Promises A Huge Talented Cast

The trailer also shows how Timothee Chalamet becomes the hope of the new world, which will be ruled by the hero who will come when there is no fear left among men. The story takes place in a fictional world of Arrakis, a planet that is home to a coveted natural resource known as spice.

Dune Is Set To Release In December 2020

Talking about his film's leading man, Villeneuve was quoted by The Hollywood Reporter as saying, "He has deep intelligence in his eyes and has an old soul ... yet he looks so young on camera. The contrast of someone who seems to have a lot of experience but at the same time is in the middle of his teenage years, that's Paul Atreides."

The Warner Bros. sci-fi film is slated to hit the theatres on December 18, 2020.