    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      James Gunn Reveals 'Guardians Vol 3', 'The Suicide Squad' Won't Be Delayed

      By Pti
      |

      Filmmaker James Gunn has assured fans that despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down production on projects, the release of his upcoming films Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and The Suicide Squad will not be postponed.

      Guardians Vol 3, The Suicide Squad Wont Be Delayed

      The director is helming DC Comics film The Suicide Squad, the reboot to David Ayer's 2016 film. The film is scheduled to be released on August 6, 2021.

      In a Q&A session on Twitter Sunday, Gunn told one of the concerned fans, "Right now there's no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move."

      Saying that the team is on or even ahead of schedule, the director said, "We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post-production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine."

      Gunn was rehired for directing the third part of GOTG, the arrival of which he said, is also as planned. "Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus," he told another user who enquired about the status of the threequel.

      When another fan asked if he would be offering any official first looks or teaser trailers of the new films, Gunn said, unfortunately, it seemed impossible.

      "I wish we were but, as you might imagine, although editing #TheSuicideSquad has been pretty smooth in the time of quarantine (I'm working on the cut right now), there are a lot of other factors slowed - some of those related to releasing images, trailers, etc," he said.

      'Harry Potter' Star Rupert Grint Announces Girlfriend Georgia Groome's Pregnancy

      After Halsey, Sandra Bullock Donates 6,000 N95 Masks For LA Healthcare Workers

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X