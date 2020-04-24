Popstar Beyonce Knowles Pledges $6 Million To Fund Mental Health Support Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The American pop star Beyonce Knowles has pledged $6 million through her BeyGOOD foundation, in partnership with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Start Small. According to a report in Varitey.com, the donation aims to fund the mental health and personal wellness services.

A statement was released by the 38-year-old singer on her website, stating that, "Beyonce's BeyGOOD recognises the immense mental and personal health burdens being placed on essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic."

"In our major cities, African-Americans comprise a disproportionate number of workers in these indispensable occupations, and they will need mental health support and personal wellness care, including testing and medical services, food supplies and food deliveries, both during and after the crisis," the spokesperson added.

Earlier, the Grammy Award-winning singer talked about the deadly impact of Coronavirus on African American communities during the event One World: Together at Home organised by fellow artist, Lady Gaga. She said the virus is leading to the deaths of black people at an alarmingly high rate in the US. "Black Americans belong to these parts of the workforce that don't have the luxury of working from home. And African-American communities at large have been severely affected. Those with pre-existing conditions are at higher risk."

The donation for mental health initiative is said to include a key national partnership with UCLA. BeyGOOD reportedly has also partnered with the National Alliance in Mental Illness, which will provide local support in cities like New York, Houston, New Orleans and Detroit.

Beyonce's foundation is also supporting organisations like United Memorial Center, Bread of Life and Matthew 25, to help provide basic necessities, including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines and face masks.

