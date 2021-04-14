Dwayne Johnson Would Run For US Presidential Election If That 'Is What People Want'

Dwayne Johnson is the latest celebrity to join a long list of American celebrities who have run for political office. Johnson who is one of the highest-paid and most popular actors in the US, once again confirmed that he had eyes on the White House. The actor on Monday said that he would consider running for the presidential election if he had enough support from fellow Americans.

While this is not the first time Johnson hinted at the idea, he opened up about the bid for the White House after an online public opinion poll found that 46% of Americans would consider voting for Johnson. In the teaser of an interview for Sunday Today With Willie Geist, he was heard saying, "I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that. I am passionate about making sure our country is united, because a united country, as we know, is its strongest. And I want to see that for our country."

The online poll result was released last week by a consumer trends company called Piplsay. The former professional wrestler known as The Rock, did not reveal which party he would represent or when he might launch any bid for the White House.

Earlier in an Instagram post, he had opened up about running for the presidential election, however, he didn't seem positive about the outcome. He wrote, "I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick-up truck driving, fanny-pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honor to serve you, the people."

Johnson is best known for films like Jumanji, Fast and Furious, Baywatch and more. Apart from Johnson, American rapper Kanye West has also expressed interest in the next US presidential election.

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Is Set To Release On July 29, 2022

ALSO READ: Dwayne Johnson Reveals He And Family Tested Positive For COVID-19; They Are Now Recovering