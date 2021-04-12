Harry Potter’s Padma Patil Aka Afshan Azad Announces Her Pregnancy, See Post

Actor and social media influencer Afshan Azad who rose to fame for her role as Hogwarts student Padma Patil in the Harry Potter films took to their social media handle to announce her pregnancy. She shared a beautiful picture of herself along with her husband wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump. The actor shared a heartfelt post along with the same.

Talking about the same, Afshan can be seen looking beautiful in a light grey maxi dress wherein she can be seen holding her baby bump while her husband looks at her in a loving manner. The Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire actor captioned the same stating that the secret is out and she is going to be a mummy. She thanked God for giving this biggest blessing and revealed that her baby whom they have named Kazi is due in July this year.

Afshan further mentions how the hearts of her and her husband is filled with excitement, nerves and love. She asked all her fans and friends to keep her and her husband in their prayers as they are all set to begin this new phase of parenthood. Her Harry Potter co-stars like Jason Phelps who played Fred Weasley, Evanna Lynch who essayed the role of Luna Lovegood and Bonnie Wright who portrayed Ginny Weasley also congratulated the actor under the post. Take a look at the same.

Afshan also went on to share another picture of hers holding her baby bump. The actor can be seen radiating her soon-to-be mommy glow in the picture. She also shared a lovely message for her followers in the same. Afshan thanked all her fans for their kind comments and well wishes. The actor said that she and her husband were very overwhelmed with everyone's love and positivity. She also hinted that she is going to share some more pictures with her baby bump over the next few days. Take a look at the same.

Afshan Azad essayed the role of Padma Patil in five Harry Potter movies. She got married to her husband Nabil in the year 2018 in an extravagant ceremony. The actor now enjoys a massive social media fan-following as a successful beauty influencer.

