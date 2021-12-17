Spider-Man No Way Home India Box Office: Tom Holland's Film Beats Endgame & Sooryavanshi's Day 1 Collection

Spider-Man: No Way Home released on December 16 has made a blockbuster opening in India. The film's first-day collection reportedly stands at Rs 35 crore nett range. The numbers have been hailed by the industry as recording-breaking openings post-pandemic where films have struggled to stay in theatres for more than a month.

According to reports, the film's collections are high in metro cities like Bangalore and Hyderabad with some cinemas recording numbers as good as Avengers Endgame had in 2019. Notably, the film's biggest market Maharashtra has theatres running at 50 per cent capacity. The Tom Holland film has already left behind some of the biggest day one collections alike Sooryavanshi that opened at Rs 26 crore and Marvel's Endgame which had collected Rs 31 crore on its first day in India with packed theatres and full occupancy.

While most of the collection has come from the English version of the film, an entertainment portal revealed that the film has garnered approximately Rs 8.20 crore from its Hindi version as well.

Meanwhile, fans were worried that Spider-Man 3 will mark Tom Holland's last instalment as the web-slinger- but the film had proved otherwise. Meanwhile, Sony producer Amy Pascal has added that Holland will be back as the superhero.

She said, "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - (this is not) the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

Spider-Man: No Way Home, directed by Jon Watts, also stars Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina and many more.