Spider-Man No Way Home Smashes First Monday Collections At The Box Office Garnering Rs 120.47 Crore

Marvel studio's latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home is continuing its golden run at the box office within just a few days of its release. The Tom Holland starrer had earlier broken all the box office records by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in just three days of its release. Now, the movie has smashed the records for its first Monday collections wherein it has garnered Rs 12.10 crore at the box office.

While Rs 12.10 crore is the net box office collections (NBOC) of the movie, the global box office collections (GBOC) is coming to Rs 15.60 crore. This makes the total collections come to Rs 120.47 crore. Achieving this collection on a weekday like Monday shows the humongous fan power of Spider-Man No Way Home. The total breakup of the collections are as follows:

Thursday - 32.67 Cr NBOC, 41.50 Cr GBOC

Friday - 20.37 Cr NBOC, 25.67 Cr GBOC

Saturday - 26.10 Cr NBOC, 33.67 Cr GBOC

Sunday - 29.23 Cr NBOC, 37.71 Cr GBOC

Monday- 12.10 Cr NBOC, 15.60 Cr GBOC

Total: 120.47 Cr NBOC, 154.15 Cr GBOC

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office: MCU Film Enters Rs 100 Cr Club, Global Box Office Crosses 0 Million

The movie had gone on to cross the Rs 100 crore mark at the end of the first weekend. Meanwhile, the film's international collection has also made the studio proud in the pandemic era. The movie's collection reportedly has been estimated at $587.2 million (about Rs. 4,468 crore) since its release last week at the worldwide box office. The domestic box office collection of the film in the US and Canada have been recorded as $253 million (about Rs. 1,925 crore) with 4,336 screens. Meanwhile, the remaining $334.2 million (about Rs. 2,543 crore) has been collected from 60 different markets across the globe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Producer Amy Pascal Advised Tom Holland & Zendaya Not to Date, Says They Ignored Me

According to the UK led with $41.4 million, followed by the likes of Mexico at $32.4 million, South Korea at $23.7 million and Australia at $18.7 million, and growing collections in India at $18.2 million. The film continues the story of Tom Holland's Peter Parker after his identity is revealed by JK Simmons' J Jonah Jameson at the end of the movie Far From Home. Parker then turns to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange for help as his loved ones are also embroiled in the chaos and outrage. However, during a ritual that would make every single person on earth forget Parker's identity, Peter tries to interfere causing, in turn, to call all the supervillains from previous Spider-Man film series to their universe.