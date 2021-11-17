Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 2 Introduces The Sinister Six, Doctor Strange Hints At Andrew & Tobey's Return

Marvel Studios finally dropped the much-awaited second trailer for Spider-Man No Way Home. The film, which brings back Tom Holland in the titular role, traces the adventures of web-slinger after his true identity was exposed by Mysterio in the last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home. The trailer shocked the fans by confirming part of the theories by introducing The Sinister Six.

The trailer also stars Tom Hardy's Venom in a black spiderman costume, along with the lead villains of the film including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Electro played by Jamie Foxx in a new look and Sandman.

The trailer also features a bunch of other easter eggs, it shows Tom Holland fighting with Doctor Strange about bringing another entity to their universe. The trailer ends with Benedict Cumberbatch saying, "I can't stop it they are coming," as new portals open up around him in the sky around the sea. Possibly hinting at the return of older versions of Spider-Man, played by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, they do not make an appearance in the second trailer.

Take a look at the trailer,

Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaks Featuring Andrew Garfield & Tobey Maguire

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third Spider-Man movie since Tom Holland stepped into Peter Parker's shoes. Reportedly it is also the last solo film of the actor. Talking about the film during a fan event, Tom had opened up about "true moment in cinematic history" from the film and said, "We were there on the day making it happen, and it was crazy - and I would love to tell you," Holland said, a

Without spilling any details he said that when Marvel first pitched him the movie, "I was like, 'That's never going to work. There's no way you're going to be able to get that done.' And they did."

Apart from Tom Holland, Zendaya is also reprising her role as MJ, Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau is returning as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings.

Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon Tease Trailer Release With Reaction Video

Directed by Jon Watts the film is slated for release on December 17 in India.