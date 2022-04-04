Marvel's Eternals Wins Outstanding Film At The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

The 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards took place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Saturday. Many big movies and shows took home the prizes. Marvel's Eternals won the award for Outstanding Film – Wide Release. The MCU film managed to beat Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, tick, tick... BOOM! and West Side Story, the other nominated movies in the category.

The GLAAD Media Awards are given by GLAAD (an American non-governmental media monitoring organization) to recognize branches of the media for their representations of the LGBTQ community. For the uninitiated, Eternals was a landmark film by Marvel as it featured the franchise's first gay kiss. In the MCU film, Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) is married to Ben (Haaz Sleiman), and the duo has a son together.

Before Eternals' release last year, Sleiman told NewNowNext, "My gut feeling is you'll be so proud. What Marvel has been able to accomplish, I'm so proud of them because they approached it in a very thoughtful way, and Phastos is one of the biggest superheroes in the film. I'm his husband, an architect; we have a child. Even though I wished I was the superhero, because when will we see an Arab Muslim openly gay actor playing a superhero? I can't wait to see it."

He went on to add, "For me, it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it's important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we're always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part."

Eternals, which is written by the Academy Award winner Zhao, alongside Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, is the 25th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film introduced a new group of superheroes whilst revolving around the alien beings who lived in secret on earth for 7000 years. It starred Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie in the lead roles.