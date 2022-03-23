Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Opens Up About Disney Employees' Protest Of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation

Disney studio as well as Pixar recently made headlines for reportedly censoring LGBTQ content in their films. Meanwhile, employees and fans of the production giant also expressed distress over the company's hesitation in calling out Florida's controversial Don't Say Gay bill. According to recent reports, on Tuesday (March 22) employees of the Walt Disney Company rallied in person and online in protest of the company's response to a raft of anti-LGBTQ legislation.

Meanwhile, some Disney employees including the ones promoting Moon Knight, Marvel's upcoming release were spotted working. However, leading stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke used the series promotion to show support for the protest.

Isaac told Variety, "I guess my comment would be: (starts singing) gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gay gayyyyyy!"

He further talked about Don't Say Gay bill and said, "It's an absolutely ridiculous law. It's insane. It's insanity. And I hope that Disney as a company comes out as forcefully as possible against this idea. It's astounding that it even exists in this country."

On the other hand, Hawke talked about the importance of LGBTQ visibility in popular culture. He said, "My life's work is dedicated to creating empathy. I feel the power of stories that we tell each other. If you tell the truth about the human experience, you invite empathy. And the more places we shine light, the less dark places there are, and there's less to be afraid of."

He added at the press junket, "And the more we understand each other's experiences, the more humanity we find in them, and the better we all actually feel. So that's my job, and that's what I believe in."

For the unversed, Don't Say Gay that passed in Florida in 2022 prohibits instruction regarding gender identity and sexual orientation in schools. Many A-listers have spoken out in support of the Disney employee protests via social media including, Larry Wilmore, producer Pilar Savone, actor Kerry Washington, and writer Raamla Mohamed as well as Mark Ruffalo.