Oscars 2022 Nominee And Grand Prix Winner Iranian Movie A Hero To Be Released In India Soon

Filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's directorial Iranian movie A Hero is all set to be released in India. The movie has been shortlisted as a nominee at Oscars 2022 in the Best International Feature Film category. It also emerged as the Grand Prix Winner at Festival De Cannes 2021. The film will be presented in India by Impact Films India.

The official social media handle of Impact Films India shared the poster and trailer of A Hero. The movie stars Amir Jadidi, Mohsen Tanabandeh, Sarina Farhadi, Alirezah Jahandideh and others in a pivotal role. The plot of the movie revolves around the male protagonist, Rahim played by Amir Jadidi who is serving in prison for being unable to pay his debt. During his two-day leave, he tries to convince his creditor to withdraw his complaint against the payment for part of the sum. The hard-hitting trailer showcases Rahim's struggle and the emotional impact of the same on his family members. The trailer also shows how to due to some chain of events, Rahim emerges as 'a hero' despite the allegations against him. Take a look at the poster and trailer of the movie.

Launching official Indian Poster and trailer of A HERO by Asghar Farhadi, Grand Prix Winner & shortlisted in #Oscars2022 as a nominee for BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM.https://t.co/ahFv94M1GW#AHero releasing soon in Indian Cinemas by Impact Films India.#AHero #AsgharFarhadi pic.twitter.com/6IxERAfYzW — Impact Films (@impactfilmindia) January 6, 2022

Talking about director Asghar Farhadi, apart from A Hero, four of his previous movies were also shortlisted for the Oscars. These include About Elly, Separation, The Past and The Salesman. In a podcast with The Hollywood Reporter, Farhadi also spoke about what inspired him to direct A Hero.

Asghar Farhadi said, "The concept for this story was in my head as a theatre student. Later on, I kept seeing very similar stories in the news, and it really interested me." Apart from this, the filmmaker also spoke about him inculcating social media in the movie. To this, he said, "In Iran, especially with the new generation, using this technology is just part of their lives. They spend a lot of time in the day with social media. It seems to me that the characteristics and traits that social media has outside Iran are the same inside Iran. I didn't write this script to talk about social media or criticize social media. But the story is about this common guy who became very famous in the region. Of course, these days social media plays a huge role in these kinds of situations."