Oscars 2024: Here’s What Cillian Murphy & Emma Stone Get After Winning Top Laurels At Academy Awards

Oscars 2024: The much talked about 96th Academy Awards took place on March 10 in Los Angeles and it was indeed a night to remember. The prestigious ceremony witnessed the big shots of industry gracing the red carpet at the Dolby Theatres. The awards function was hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel just like last year.

It has been quite a special event for the entire team of Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer which managed to rule the Oscars 2024. The much loved movies has managed to win 7 awards followed by Emma Stone's Poor Things which also enjoyed a lot of appreciation during the event. Interestingly, Christopher Nolan and Robert Downey Jr managed to clinch their first ever Oscars for Oppenheimer in the best director and best supporting actor categories.

On the other hand, Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone were announced as the best actor and best actress for Oppenheimer and Poor Things respectively. And as the winners of the top laurels have been announced, there have been speculations about what Cillian and Emma won after winning the best actor and best actress trophy.

How Much Prize Did An Oscar Winner Get?

While the winners have received the prestigious trophy for their remarkable work, there hasn't been any direct cash prize for the same. However, the winners, including the best actor and best actress, do get some special benefits post their win which is touted to be the 'Oscar effect'. It is reports that the Oscar winners become most sought after by the ace-filmmakers and producers for the new projects. This isn't all. The Oscar winning actors even get a spike of 20% in their paycheques for their upcoming films.

Another hike in earnings comes for the nominated films themselves, with just a mention being enough to see the paying public hunt out the movie.

Apart from these, the winners will also be given a special goodie bag which will be having merchandise worth a thousand of dollars but it can't be sold further. As per the Academy regulations, "award recipients shall not sell or otherwise dispose of the Oscar statuette, nor authorize it to be sold or disposed of by operation of law unless they first propose to sell it to the Academy for the sum of $1.00."