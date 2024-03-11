Oscars 2024: Here’s What Cillian Murphy & Emma Stone Get After Winning Top Laurels At Academy Awards

Oscars
2024:
The
much
talked
about
96th
Academy
Awards
took
place
on
March
10
in
Los
Angeles
and
it
was
indeed
a
night
to
remember.
The
prestigious
ceremony
witnessed
the
big
shots
of
industry
gracing
the
red
carpet
at
the
Dolby
Theatres.
The
awards
function
was
hosted
by
comedian
Jimmy
Kimmel
just
like
last
year.
It
has
been
quite
a
special
event
for
the
entire
team
of
Christopher
Nolan's
directorial
Oppenheimer
which
managed
to
rule
the
Oscars
2024.
The
much
loved
movies
has
managed
to
win
7
awards
followed
by
Emma
Stone's
Poor
Things
which
also
enjoyed
a
lot
of
appreciation
during
the
event.
Interestingly,
Christopher
Nolan
and
Robert
Downey
Jr
managed
to
clinch
their
first
ever
Oscars
for
Oppenheimer
in
the
best
director
and
best
supporting
actor
categories.
On
the
other
hand,
Cillian
Murphy
and
Emma
Stone
were
announced
as
the
best
actor
and
best
actress
for
Oppenheimer
and
Poor
Things
respectively.
And
as
the
winners
of
the
top
laurels
have
been
announced,
there
have
been
speculations
about
what
Cillian
and
Emma
won
after
winning
the
best
actor
and
best
actress
trophy.
How
Much
Prize
Did
An
Oscar
Winner
Get?
While
the
winners
have
received
the
prestigious
trophy
for
their
remarkable
work,
there
hasn't
been
any
direct
cash
prize
for
the
same.
However,
the
winners,
including
the
best
actor
and
best
actress,
do
get
some
special
benefits
post
their
win
which
is
touted
to
be
the
'Oscar
effect'.
It
is
reports
that
the
Oscar
winners
become
most
sought
after
by
the
ace-filmmakers
and
producers
for
the
new
projects.
This
isn't
all.
The
Oscar
winning
actors
even
get
a
spike
of
20%
in
their
paycheques
for
their
upcoming
films.
Another
hike
in
earnings
comes
for
the
nominated
films
themselves,
with
just
a
mention
being
enough
to
see
the
paying
public
hunt
out
the
movie.
Apart
from
these,
the
winners
will
also
be
given
a
special
goodie
bag
which
will
be
having
merchandise
worth
a
thousand
of
dollars
but
it
can't
be
sold
further.
As
per
the
Academy
regulations,
"award
recipients
shall
not
sell
or
otherwise
dispose
of
the
Oscar
statuette,
nor
authorize
it
to
be
sold
or
disposed
of
by
operation
of
law
unless
they
first
propose
to
sell
it
to
the
Academy
for
the
sum
of
$1.00."
Story first published: Monday, March 11, 2024, 11:16 [IST]