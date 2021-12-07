Vicky-Katrina’s Wedding: Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale Make Fun Of The BIG Fat Bollywood Wedding

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot on December 9, 2021, at Hotel Six Senses Barwara Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Well, the soon-to-be-couple has already reached the wedding venue yesterday (December 6, 2021), and the pre-wedding festivities will start from today (December 7). Ever since the news came out about their wedding, the couple's big fat wedding has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Vicky-Kat fans are waiting for the moment of their marriage. Amidst all, popular comedians Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale recently made fun of the hype around Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Sanket shared a reel on his Instagram handle, in which his wife Sugandha and him are seen discussing the Vicky-Katrina wedding.

In the reel, Sugandha Mishra asks Sanket Bhosale, if he will go to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding. Interestingly, Sanket replies to her by stating that he has not been invited. To his answer, Sugandha tells him that even they didn't call them for their wedding. Hilariously, she also makes a sarcastic comment by stating that they couldn't call people due to COVID-19, however, Kat-Vicky themselves are not letting people come for their wedding.

Sanket says, "Shaadi kitni bhi dhoom dhaam se kar lo, hota wohi hai." Well, the video of Sugandha and Sanket is very funny, and it must have left many people in splits. Let us tell you, Sugandha and Sanket tied the knot in Jalandhar in April 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Coming back to Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, several celebs like Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Sharvari Wagh, Mini Mathur, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hrithik Roshan, Rohit Shetty, Ali Abbas Zafar and others are expected to attend the big fat Bollywood wedding in Rajasthan.