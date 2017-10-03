 »   »   » Box Office Collections: How Much Collections Did Darshan’s TARAK Film Make In First Three Days?

Challenging Star Darshan's 49th film, Tarak, has been declared a hit following its successful runs across the state. The family oriented film, which released during the Dasara festival, is being binge watched by multiple Darshan fans.
As we speak, Tarak is running housefull in several screens. Fans and followers are thronging theatres to watch the star in action, following the long weekend. The film starred Darshan Thoogudeep, Shanvi Srivastava and Sruthi Hariharan in lead roles.
So, how much collections did the film rake in, after the first three days of its release? Well, read on to find out..
Tarak Ruling The Box Office
Tarak, which released on September 29, is currently ruling the box office. The film released in over 300 theatres across the state. Supposedly, the film has made a record setting collections during its first three days.
First Day Collections
On the first day of its release, Tarak raked in an approximate amount of 8.5 Crore Rupees.
Records Smashed!
Apparently, the film has smashed box office collection records. In the first three days, the film has collected an amount close to 30 Crore Rupees.