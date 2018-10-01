English
Rashmika Mandanna's Latest Comment About Her Split From Rakshit Shetty Is Heartbreaking

    The lovely Rashmika Mandanna is beyond any doubt one of the most popular young stars in South cinema today. The pretty lady enjoys a strong fan following thanks to her good looks, impressive screen presence, simple nature and sincere performances. During her career, she has acted opposite quite a few popular heartthrobs and this has worked wonders for her career. Now, the Chalo star is in the limelight for a rather shocking and unexpected reason.

    During a recent interaction with the media, she was asked a question about her breakup with Rakshit Shetty. Replying to the query, she said that it was 'all over' and added that she has moved on in life.

    Rakshit And Rashmika

    "It's all over, and I have clarified that. I don't want to talk about the same over and over again. I want to focus on my career and move on," she added.

    As expected, her sharp and strong remarks ruffled a few feathers and left the fans of the Kirik Party duo in a state of shock.

    In case you did not know, Rakshit and Rashmika officially parted ways last month much to the shock of everyone concerned. While talking about the split, Rashmika's mother said that the decision was taken because of 'compatibility issues' between the two. While commenting on the split, Rakshit had asked the fans to refrain from judging Rashmika and indicated that he was not happy about how a certain section of the media had reported the whole incident.

    On a related note, Rashmika was last seen in the recently-released Devadas which opened to a good response at the box office. At present, she has Dear Comrade in her kitty.

    Read: Rashmika Mandanna-Rakshit Shetty Split: Actress' Mother Reveals The Real Reason Behind The Breakup

