Happy Birthday Puneeth Rajkumar: Throwback To Power Star’s Five Unforgettable Silver Screen Outings

Born on March 17, 2019, Power star Puneeth Rajkumar turns 45 today. The Sandalwood superstar receives a ton of love and affection from fans each year on his special day. He organizes a grand celebration at his residence and meets his fans who travel from across the state to wish him each year.

Just two days before his birthday, Puneeth took to his social media handle to request his ardent fans to follow the safety measures and to avoid stepping out of their houses amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. The Yuvarathnaa star added that he is grateful for their love and blessings.

On this special occasion, we decided to come up with a list of Puneeth Rajkumar’s unforgettable silver screen outings. The actor has undoubtedly wowed one and all with umpteen roles and in performances that remain etched in the viewer’s mind. Some of them have been listed below:

Milana (2007)

In one of his earliest films, Milana was a commercial and critical success. The romantic musical was written and directed by Prakash and had Parvathy as the female lead with Pooja Gandhi making a special appearance. Appu starred as a Radio Jockey and his chemistry with Parvathy was one of the key highlights of the film. The blockbuster hit ran for a whopping 600 days at a multiplex screen in Bangalore.

Vamshi (2008)

Vamshi starred Puneeth, veteran actress Lakshmi and Nikitha in the lead roles. For the first time, Lakshmi played Puneeth's mother in the movie. Vamshi depicted mother-son sentiment and both actors Puneeth and Lakshmi gave one of their career-best performances. Puneeth received South Scope Award for Best Actor Award for the film.

Jackie (2010)

Jackie marked the first collaboration of Puneeth and director Suri. The out-and-out commercial entertainer was instantly lapped up by the masses and was a raging success at the box office. Puneeth was fantastic in dances and fights along with the powerful performance as Janakirama aka Jackie. The actor won the Karnataka State Film Award for the film.

Power (2014)

Power was mounted on a grand scale and turned out to be another blockbuster of Puneeth’s filmography. The visually stunning movie was the official remake of Telugu hit Dookudu and was directed by K. Madesh. The Sandalwood biggie started southern star Trisha Krishnan as the female lead actress opposite Appu. It is a complete entertainment package for the Powerstar Fans.

Natasarvabouma (2019)

Puneeth Rajkumar kickstarted 2019 with the highly anticipated Natasarvabhowma. For the first time in his career, the actor featured in a horror-thriller. The film performed exceptionally well at the box office. It joined the list of all-time highest-grossing movies of Sandalwood. Lauded by critics and audiences alike, the movie minted around 50 crores at the box office.

