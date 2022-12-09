Gurthunda Seethakalam Twitter Review: Here's What Netizens Have To Say About Satyadev's Latest Film!

Satyadev
Kancharana,
who
was
last
seen
alongside
megastar
Chiranjeevi
in
GodFather,
hit
the
screens
with
his
latest
romantic
drama
titled
Gurthunda
Seethakalam
on
December
9.
The
movie
is
a
Telugu
remake
of
the
Kannada
film
title
Love
Mocktail,
released
in
2020.
Directed
by
Nagasekhar,
the
movie
stars
Tamannaah,
Megha
Akash,
Kavya
Shetty,
and
Suhasini
Maniratnam
among
others
in
key
roles.
The
movie
is
about
the
protagonist's
quest
to
find
his
true
love.
He
meets
a
girl
en-route
to
his
hometown
and
gets
talking
to
her.
He
then
revisits
his
past
as
the
movie
goes
forward.
The
movie
is
said
to
be
an
emotional
rollercoaster
for
youngsters
and
is
sure
going
to
take
them
on
a
trip
down
memory
lane.
A
few
cinema
enthusiasts
who
have
already
watched
the
film
a
bit
earlier
than
the
rest
have
shared
their
opinion
on
Gurthunda
Seethakalam
through
tweets
and
posts.
Take
a
look
at
a
few
tweets
that
sheds
some
information
on
how
and
what
the
movie
is
all
about,
here:
Gurthunda
Seethakalam
is
based
on
the
original
movie
by
Krishna.
The
movie
is
produced
by
Bhavana
Ravi,
Nagasekhar,
and
Ramarao
Chintapalli
under
the
Nagasekhar
Movies,
Manikanta
Entertainment,
and
Sri
Vedaakshara
Movies
banners.
Coming
to
its
technical
crew,
the
movie's
cinematography
is
handled
by
Satya
Hegde
and
the
soundtrack
is
composed
by
Kaala
Bhairava.
Kotagiri
Venkateswara
Rao
edited
the
film.
Although
the
movie's
shooting
was
completed
almost
a
year
ago,
its
theatrical
release
was
postponed
several
times
since
February
this
year.
Finally,
it
took
until
today
for
the
movie
made
it
to
see
the
light.