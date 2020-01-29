Nikhil Kumaraswamy Confirms His Engagement With Revathi

Nikhil Kumaraswamy has now confirmed that he is engaged to Revathi. The soon to be bride of Nikhil happens to be the grandniece of former Vijayanagar minister M Krishnappa. The couple reportedly got engaged in a simple ceremony in Bangalore.

Clarifying the wedding date rumours, Nikhil stated, "There are different dates on our wedding is doing rounds in media. I will formally announce it once it is confirmed, until then, I request media not to speculate as it creates a lot of confusions in the minds of the people." (sic)

On being quizzed about his fiancée, Nikhil added, "I have not had much interaction with her as the girl is chosen by my parents. I request people to spare her. I am used to criticism and trolling, but she is innocent. Girls are sensitive and such things would affect them a lot."

For the uninitiated, Nikhil is the son of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and grandson of former Prime Minister HD Devegowda. Nikhil too had a short stint in politics when he contested the Lok Sabha elections from the Mandya district in Karnataka. He was subject to immense media scrutiny and online trolling after he lost the elections.

In the meantime, Nikhil is back to focus on his film career. The young actor recently announced a string of projects for 2020. He will first commence shooting for Vijay Kumar Konda’s bilingual movie from January 30. The said project is being produced by Lahari Music and T-Series and will be made in Kannada and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Is Rachita Ram Dating Nikhil Kumaraswamy? The Actress Clarifies The Rumours

ALSO READ: Nikhil Kumaraswamy To Focus On His Acting Career In 2020, Announces A String Of Projects