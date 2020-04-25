    For Quick Alerts
      Puneeth On Dr. Rajkumar’s Birth Anniversary: ‘I Am So Happy And Blessed To Say That I'm In His Son’

      Puneeth Rajkumar, like other actors, is current homebound due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. However, on the occasion of his father, megastar Dr. Rajkumar’s birth anniversary (April 24, 2019), Puneeth opened up about him to India Today.

      Puneeth said, “I am so happy and blessed to say that I'm in his son. There are statues of him across Karnataka, and people usually celebrate this day in a big way. But, this year, his fan associations have taken the opportunity to give ration to people and spread awareness during the Covid-19 crisis. They have been doing this from the day the lockdown was announced. It's so nice of them.”

      He went on to add, “After a long time, we went to the samadhi (his resting place called Dr. Rajkumar Samadhi) once we got permissions. We were also talking about which film of his to watch. I came live on Instagram and dedicated a song for all his fans. I still see kids who are listening to his songs.”

      Later, on being quizzed if he plans on going pan-India with his films in the future, Puneeth replied, “Cinema has no language. Our films which have been made here are dubbed across India. Now, films have gone global and we just have to look for the right content. I feel blessed to know that people recognize me in North India and abroad because our films have been dubbed. Acting has no language today. I'm open to anything that gives out a good message and is entertaining.”

      Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 0:21 [IST]
