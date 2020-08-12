Yash’s Kids Ayra And Ayush Are Overloaded With Cuteness In Krishna-Radha Avatar; See Pics!

KGF star Yash and wife Radhika have never shied away from sharing their adorable kids' pictures and videos on social media platforms. Their daughter Ayra is a total charmer when it comes to her cute gestures and heart-melting expressions. The adorable toddler has time and again stolen the thunder of her father and superstar Yash during a few of his media interactions that went viral on social media. His son Ayush who was born recently, is also a talked about 'celebrity' these days. His picture flaunting his toothless smile with the KGF star went viral on the internet, and indeed gave many major father-son goals.

Well, recently on the occasion of Janmashtami, the brother-sister duo was seen showing off their never seen before avatar, as they appeared as Lord Krishna-Radha for the festival.

Here Are The Pictures Of The Adorable Cuties

Ayra was spotted in a red front-hole blouse, blue skirt with a dupatta over her head. She looked endearing as she flaunted her tribal makeup with three dots on her chin, corner of her eyes, and also a few above her eyebrows.

On the other hand, Ayush wore a royal blue dhoti with a yellow border. He was accessorised with jewellery on arms and neck and also a moon bindi. The duo was all smile as they posed individually and with their beautiful mother Radhika. The pictures of the adorable cuties that are going viral on the internet are totally worth a watch.

On a related note, Yash will next be seen in KGF: Chapter 2 directed by Prashanth Neel. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films, the movie's first look poster was recently released, which received high appreciation from the netizens. The second part of the KGF franchise will be released on October 23, 2020. The action thriller will feature Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Balakrishna, Anant Nag, Malavika Avinash, Saran Shakthi, Achyuth Kumar, and Vasishta N Simha essaying key roles.

