Bigg Boss Kannada 8 May 4 Highlights: Nidhi, Chakravarthy, Manju, Shamanth & Divya Get Punished By Bigg Boss

The May 4 episode of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 begins with the continuation of this week’s captaincy contender task. BB provides a new game in which two contestants need to consume a set of biscuits without using their hands whilst sliding them down their face. Captain Chakravarthy Chandrachud chooses Priyanka Thimmesh and Raghu Gowda for the given activity. The housemates start bidding on them with their points.

Soon, the task begins and we see a tough fight between Priyanka and Raghu. However, in the end, Priyanka wins the game. Later, we see Divya Suresh contemplating eating a leftover biscuit from the task. Nidhi Subbaiah also joins her and the duo ends up consuming an extremely small amount of the leftover crumbs.

However, Bigg Boss decides to punish them for breaking the rules. He also reprimands task moderators, Manju Pavagad and Shamanth Gowda along with captain Chakravarthy. BB reveals that these 5 contestants will be losing 100 points in the task. An extremely upset Divya Suresh is seen sobbing in front of Manju. She is upset over the fact that Manju had to suffer in the game due to her mistake. In the meantime, Chakravarthy is seen joking about being punished for having done nothing.

This is followed by Bigg Boss announcing the next game where we see Manju and Shubha Poonja going up against each other. Most housemates barring Vaishnavi Gowda, Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga bid their money on Manju. The comedian manages to win the task by a huge margin over Shubha. In the following two games, we see Nidhi and Aravind defeat Divya Suresh and Chakravarthy respectively.