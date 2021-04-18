Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Rajeev Hanu Wins The ‘Golden Pass,’ Gains Advantage Of Having Immunity From Nominations

The weekend episode (April 17) of Bigg Boss Kannada 8 was indeed an unusual one as host Kiccha Sudeep did not make an appearance owing to his health-related issues. However, the makers packed in many surprises and twists this weekend to entertain the audience.

Bigg Boss provided the housemates with the opportunity to earn the 'Golden Pass' of the season. The aforementioned pass can be used by the winning contestant only once to save themselves from nominations. The winner will also have the advantage to gain immunity from the nominations if he or she wishes to use the pass at any point in time during the season.

Bigg Boss provided the task rules where the contestants were asked to grab the luggage which consisted of picture tags of their co-contestants. This is followed by inmates rushing with the luggage inside the bus stop that was set up in the garden area. However, the last contestant to reach the bus would be ousted from the task. BB also made it clear that the contestants were not allowed to pick the luggage with their own picture tag and were asked to play for their inmates.

The game-changing opportunity did give rise to a lot of friction between the inmates. The task kept getting interesting Shubha Poonja and Rajeev Hanu making it to the final round. Eventually, Rajeev was announced as the winner as Shubha made it to the bus set-up before him. Rajeev thanked the actress for making him win the golden pass.

