Santosh Shoban Calls Ek Mini Katha A Rare Opportunity

Amazon Prime Video's Ek Mini Katha released recently and was welcomed with a great response from the audiences and critics alike. It was most talked about for its unique story idea and concept, something that hasn't been explored in Indian cinema before. The film revolves around the dilemma and the struggles faced by the protagonist, Santosh, whose life is engulfed by a psychological problem, which is often not discussed.

Merlapaka Gandhi, of the Venkatadri Express fame, has been applauded for taking up an unconventional and complex topic and executing it so well, thereby making it a complete family entertainer.

The subject is so sensitive that it could easily get into an uncomfortable space. Instead, Gandhi and the director, Karthik Rapolu presented this rather original idea with rib-tickling comedy and quirky dialogues, making it a hilarious watch.

Speaking about the concept, Santosh shares, "This is really not to get on the trend or bandwagon of films that talk about taboos and breaking stereotypes. The stimulus of this film came from Gandhi sir and it really is just a great story."

Santosh considers himself lucky for getting the opportunity to work in a film with such a unique storyline. "It's very rare in our careers as filmmakers and actors to get an opportunity to do something that has never been done before. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity for us, once this is done anybody would be the second person to do this. Gandhi sir is the first person who wrote it, we had carried out a research to find out if there was a cinematical representation of this subject, but we didn't find any. This is an original story in the true sense to come out of Telugu cinema. I think it is absolutely impeccable writing from Gandhi sir" adds the young actor.

Ek Mini Katha also stars Kavya Thapar, Shraddha Das, Brahmaji, Saptagiri, Sudarshan, Posani Krishna Murali and Harsha Vardhan. Directed by Karthik Rapolu and produced by UV Concepts, the film released on Amazon Prime Video on May 27.