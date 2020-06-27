After Karthika Nair, Shraddha Das Expresses Shock Over Adani For Charging Hefty Electricity Bill

Shraddha Das Is Angry

Shraddha Das expressed her anger over hefty electricity bill on Twitter. She wrote, "The electricity bills are crazyyyyyy now..just paid 26000 plus last night with #adanielectricity And my usage is the same...not increased coz of the lockdown..." "I think i will switch to @TataPower from @Adani_Elec_Mum The bills are unimaginably super highly priced... it's been on for long..," Shraddha added. She further said in a tweet, "And 8 k a week before.. so 34 k in total... @Adani_Elec_Mum madness.."

No Response From Adani

Shraddha Das also complained that Adani Electricity's customer care doesn't reply to queries. She wrote, "And their customer care keeps u waiting for such a long time saying you are the 3rd caller and 4th caller but disconnects when you reach the end of the waiting time @Adani_Elec_Mum." "No response from @Adani_Elec_Mum even after sending them details on dm...and their customer care is a waste....and not just me all my friends have the same issue of overpriced bills," she added.

Karthika Nair’s Disappointment Over Adani

Before Shraddha Das, Kollywood actress Karthika Nair had also expressed her disappointment over Adani's overcharged bills. She was charged close to Rs 1 lakh bill for June. She had tweeted, "So what kind of scam is @Adani_Elec_Mum conducting in mumbai? June electricity bill close to 1lakh... (based on their "estimates" since they could not do meter reading during lockdown) hearing lots of similar complaints from Mumbaikars. @AdaniOnline @CMOMaharashtra."

Shraddha Das’ Future Projects

Shraddha Das will next be seen in Kotigobba 3 and Nireekshana. Both films are in different stages of production. The actress was last seen in the bilingual film, Udgharsha.