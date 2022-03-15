Josh Community Creator Dr Swathi Bharadwaj Is Stealing Hearts With Her Graceful Dance Moves

Ever since its smashing debut in the content creator space, Josh, India's largest short video app, has been setting new benchmarks one after the other. From treating the audience with engaging videos belonging to multiple genres and languages to collaborating with some of the biggest brands in the country, the app has got everything on point.

Further, it stands out from the crowd because of its unique quality. The app is the perfect platform when it comes to forecasting new talents to the world and helping them in becoming the next star in their fields of interest.

Speaking about the talent pool on this app, one name which has caught everyone's fancy is that of Dr Swathi Bharadwaj. A classical dancer by profession, she is one of the top content creators in the Kannada community. At an early age of four, Swathi showed her interest in this form of art and started pursuing it. She has performed Bharatanatyam at various programmes, and is a winner of several medals at state and national level dance competitions.

The extremely talented Swathi is a Guinness World Record holder for performing Kuchipudi for 4 hours and 26 minutes. She was bestowed with an honorary doctorate in the field of dance at the age of 18, for performing solo in numerous stage programmes. She also won Miss Globe India 2019. Swathi has been teaching Bharatanatyam since the last 12 years. She has been conducting classes for over 350 children in Channarayapatna and many other places across India.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Swathi will next be organizing a dance performance on the banks of River Kaveri in Ramanathapura, Karnataka as an attempt to hold a position in Karnataka Book of Records.

With 2M fans and 7M hearts on Josh app, Swathi is dancing her way into the audience's hearts. Her videos are highly popular with the viewers who are all mesmerized with her graceful and enigmatic dance moves.

Dr Swathi Bharadwaj is pursuing stardom as a dancer and Josh is making sure that she hits the right beat.

