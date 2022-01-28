Josh Community Creator Hanvika U Gowda Is Dancing Her Way Into Everyone's Hearts

India's most engaging short video app Josh has been hitting the ball straight out of the park for a six! Its new approach when it comes to content has come as a whiff of fresh breath for the audience.

From satiating their entertainment buds with diverse videos ranging from music, dance to fitness to giving them an opportunity to channel their inner creativity and make a mark, Josh has been a front-leader in all aspects. No wonder right now, they are the numero uno when it comes to content creation!

Talking about the pool of talent on Josh app, one name which has caught everyone's attention is that of Hanvika U Gowda. This bundle of talent is a versatile content creator, dancer and has participated in many Kannada dance reality shows.

Known for her spellbinding dance moves, she was selected for DKD (Dance Kannada dance reality show) when she was just 5. She was named as Junior Rakshitha on that show which was telecasted on Zee Kannada TV. On the show, she let her expressions do all the talking and won hearts.

With 783.3 K fans and 3.4 M hearts on Josh app, Hanvika is a talent to watch out for! Speaking about her upcoming lineup of projects, Hanvika is next planning to participate in Drama juniors reality show on Zee Kannada. She has also signed a commercial for a product of Nandini brand.

One can surely say, this supremely talented girl is slowly making her way towards success and Josh has been more than happy to be a part of her journey!