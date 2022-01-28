    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Josh Community Creator Hanvika U Gowda Is Dancing Her Way Into Everyone's Hearts

      By
      |

      India's most engaging short video app Josh has been hitting the ball straight out of the park for a six! Its new approach when it comes to content has come as a whiff of fresh breath for the audience.

      hanvika-gowda

      From satiating their entertainment buds with diverse videos ranging from music, dance to fitness to giving them an opportunity to channel their inner creativity and make a mark, Josh has been a front-leader in all aspects. No wonder right now, they are the numero uno when it comes to content creation!

      harita
      hari2

      Talking about the pool of talent on Josh app, one name which has caught everyone's attention is that of Hanvika U Gowda. This bundle of talent is a versatile content creator, dancer and has participated in many Kannada dance reality shows.

      hari8
      hari

      Known for her spellbinding dance moves, she was selected for DKD (Dance Kannada dance reality show) when she was just 5. She was named as Junior Rakshitha on that show which was telecasted on Zee Kannada TV. On the show, she let her expressions do all the talking and won hearts.

      With 783.3 K fans and 3.4 M hearts on Josh app, Hanvika is a talent to watch out for! Speaking about her upcoming lineup of projects, Hanvika is next planning to participate in Drama juniors reality show on Zee Kannada. She has also signed a commercial for a product of Nandini brand.

      One can surely say, this supremely talented girl is slowly making her way towards success and Josh has been more than happy to be a part of her journey!

      Comments
      Read more about: josh dance dailyhunt
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X