Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection UAE: Soubin's Film Emerges As A Sensational Blockbuster In Gulf Region

Produced
by
Soubin
Shahir
under
his
own
banner,
Parava
Films,
"Manjummel
Boys" has
garnered
significant
attention
as
one
of
the
most
eagerly
awaited
releases
of
the
year
in
Malayalam
cinema.
Manjummel
Boys
Premise
In
2006,
a
group
of
friends
from
Kerala
ventured
to
Guna
Caves
in
Kodaikanal,
Tamil
Nadu.
During
their
excursion,
a
youngster
inadvertently
falls
into
a
deep
cave.
The
tale
of
"Manjummel
Boys" chronicles
the
valiant
efforts
of
the
remaining
friends
to
rescue
him.
Manjummel
Boys
Box
Office
Collection
UAE
According
to
film
industry
tracker
Forum
Reelz,
"Manjummel
Boys"
continues
its
remarkable
performance
at
the
United
Arab
Emirates
box
office.
In
its
fourth
weekend,
the
film
garnered
16,464
admissions,
bringing
the
total
admissions
to
an
impressive
272,310.
Moreover,
the
film
has
achieved
a
cumulative
gross
of
$2.98
million
(approximately
₹24.7
crore).
Described
as
a
sensational
blockbuster
by
critics
and
audiences
alike,
"Manjummel
Boys"
has
undoubtedly
made
its
mark
in
the
box
office,
showcasing
its
enduring
popularity
and
widespread
acclaim.
On
the
technical
side,
Shyju
Khalid
served
as
the
cinematographer,
and
Vivek
Harshan
was
the
editor.
Sushin
Shyam
handled
the
music,
while
Ajayan
Chalissery
served
as
the
art
director.
Mashar
Hamsa
was
responsible
for
costume
design,
and
Ronex
Xavier
worked
as
the
makeup
artist.
Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 11:13 [IST]